Michael Jackson’s Beautiful Daughter Paris Jackson Shows Off Chest Tattoos on the ‘Jackass’ Red Carpet 

Paris Jackson, the daughter of late musician Michael Jackson and his then-wife, , made a rare red carpet appearance on Wednesday, June 24, when she walked the red carpet for the latest “Jackass” film. The latest offering from the franchise is titled “Jackass: Best And Last,” and had its Los Angeles premiere at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Paris Jackson Looks Gorgeous on the Red Carpet

Paris Jackson attends “Jackass: Best And Last” film premiere

For the occasion, Paris dressed down. She wore a simple, figure-hugging brown dress and tied a plaid shirt around her waist. She completed her look with matching brown boots, layered bracelets, and a long gold necklace. Paris looked stylish, yet relaxed, and the tattoos she has on her sternum were visible because of the dress’s open button design.

Paris appeared in good spirits on the red carpet, smiling while posing for photos and waving to the cameras. She also appeared to attend the event on her own.

Paris is often praised for her unique sense of style. “I have always felt very uncomfortable in my own skin, and I’ve always had very unmanageable thoughts and feelings,” she said in an interview with Fashion Magazine in October 2025. When it comes to her fashion choices, she prefers not to adhere to a mainstream dress code. “I was like, ‘If I feel so different, I might as well actually dress like it,’” she said.

Paris has embraced life in the public eye after years of trying to avoid it. She is interested in fashion, she is a budding musician, and she has millions of fans on social media. Still, in her personal life, the star prefers to surround herself with her nearest and dearest, who aren’t famous. “The people I keep very close are normal human beings: therapists, bartenders, chefs,” she told Fashion Magazine. “I’m not hanging out with Ed Sheeran, you know? I’m sure he’s a great guy, though.”

Paris Jackson Discusses Relationship With Late Father Michael Jackson

Getty Michael Jackson at EuroDisney in Paris, France, in 2009

On Sunday, June 22, Paris remembered her father with a post on her Instagram Stories. She shared a photo of herself kissing Michael. In the text overlay, the budding musician wrote, “Happy father’s day to some of the best dads I know! Spam incoming.” She also included several other photos of special men in her life who have left an impact.

Paris is Michael’s middle child, born in 1998. She has an older brother, Prince Jackson, who was born in 1997. Their brother, formerly Blanket Jackson but now known as Bigi Jackson, was born via surrogacy in 2002.

Paris has spoken about what her father means to her in an episode of Jack Osbourne’s “Trying Not To Die” podcast in May 2026. She also revealed why she no longer shares as much about her life, specifically her relationship with her father. “That has drastically changed in the last few years, because I don’t really feel like any of us owe anyone anything,” she said. “And the way I express myself now, I don’t want it to feel performative.”