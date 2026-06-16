Michael Jackson’s Ex Debbie Rowe, 67, Makes RARE Public Outing in Super Casual Outfit

Michael Jackson’s ex-wife, Debbie Rowe, was spotted during a rare outing in Palmdale, California, on Monday, June 15. Rowe is rarely photographed in public; however, the Daily Mail obtained photos of her as she went about her errands.

In the pictures, the 67-year-old can be seen wearing baggy jeans and a T-shirt about horses with the text reading, “Horses make me feel less murdery.” She is wearing flat moccasins for comfort, and her hair is styled similarly to how it was when she was in a relationship with Jackson decades ago.

Debbie Rowe Photographed During Rare Outing

Rowe’s appearance has changed considerably, but it has also been decades since she and Jackson divorced in 1999, and she has removed herself from life in the public eye.

Getty Debbie Rowe in 2013

In April 2025, Rowe was photographed in Palmdale while running errands. “Rowe kept a low profile while cashing a check before climbing into her custom-built, supercharged $200,000 Range Rover Vogue,” Daily Mail reports. The publication shared the photos on Instagram, allowing fans to react.

Most of the comments were incredibly positive, as people defended Rowe and her desire to be left alone. Some remarked on how she had aged, while others wished her their best as she continued to live a life away from the limelight, and one that gave her peace.

Debbie Rowe’s Relationship With Her 2 Children

Getty Debbie Rowe in 2005

Jackson and Rowe married in Australia in 1996, following his divorce from his first wife, Lisa Marie Presley. Rowe and Jackson would later have two children: a son, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., often affectionately referred to as Prince, and a daughter, Paris Jackson. However, after Rowe and Jackson divorced, she relinquished her parental rights in 2001, and custody was given to the “Thriller” singer.

The divorce between Jackson and Rowe left her with a house in Beverly Hills and around $8 million, Daily Mail reports. She had previously signed a prenuptial agreement. Rowe moved to Palmdale, California, the same area where she was recently spotted, where she focused on breeding horses and protecting her privacy, People reports. The shirt she wore on her latest outing highlights just how important horses are to Rowe.

Getty Michael Jackson in 2005

Rowe had little contact with her children, and after the singer’s death in 2009, his children’s primary caregiver was his mother, Katherine Jackson. However, in 2013, Rowe and Paris started to heal their relationship after an ongoing estrangement. “Paris has been going through a lot of teenage angst and feels a little bit unloved,” a source told People at the time. “Paris reached out to her mother and told her she wanted to establish a relationship with her. Debbie was open to it, and Katherine Jackson is supportive of the developing relationship.”

In the 2003 documentary, “The Michael Jackson Interview: The Footage You Were Never Meant To See,” Rowe spoke about her relationship with Jackson. “I said, ‘Let me do this. I want to do this. You’ve been so good to me,'” she said of giving Jackson children, Daily Mail reports. “I could do something for him, and this is what I could do.”