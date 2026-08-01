Maren Morris Reveals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Vows Provided a ‘Closer Look into Their Love and Humor’ 

For those who were fortunate enough to score invites to the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce within Madison Square Garden, one aspect of the nuptials that was a highlight for many was the couple’s wedding vows.

One of those attendees was country singer Maren Morris, who shared her own impression of those vows, and why she found them to be particularly representative of the love between the pop superstar and the NFL athlete.

A ‘Closer Look’ at Their Love

Interviewed by People, Morris recalled the “beautiful” exchange of vows that moved many wedding guests to tears.

“It just felt like you really got a closer look into their love for each other and their sense of humor,” Morris told the magazine.

“Being one of 1,000 people that witnessed that, it was an honor,” she continued. “[The best part was] just celebrating their love for each other.”

Reconnecting with Old Friends

Morris also confirmed the reports of various other celebrity guests who gushed about what a blast the post-ceremony reception was.

According to Morris, she wound up running into some old friends that she “hadn’t seen in a long time,” while also meeting huge celebrities who left her starstruck.

“I feel like my neck hurt by the end of the night because I just kept turning my head around seeing people I never thought I’d see before in person,” she added with a laugh.

A ‘Huge Dose of Hope for Love’

Morris felt that the wedding was sheer perfection, delivering everything that any bride and groom could have hoped for.

“It’s always an honor, and it’s inspiring when you go to a wedding and you feel this huge dose of hope for love,” she explained.

“I think we all felt it that night for them,” she added. “It was really fun.”

Longtime Friends

Morris and Swift are longtime friends whose relationship goes way back.

That said, prior to the wedding she admitted that figuring out a wedding gift had been no mean feat.

“I don’t know. Like, what do you get?” Morris quipped, as reported by People. “That’d be a hard person to buy for.”

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Morris recalled how she and Swift first met.

“We met, I think, it was on her Reputation tour,” she said. “She was kind enough to ask me to come out and sing my song ‘The Middle’ with her. We were in Arlington, Texas at the Cowboys stadium — which is where I’m from — so she was nice enough to, like, give me that date.

The two became fast friends, and Swift has continually boosted her music career.

“So we met then, and she’s been so supportive of me and my career over the years,” Morris added. “I mean, we’re also the same age, but looking up to her since I was a teenager and watching her navigate her country music to pop career so gracefully and just the way she treats her fans is just so kind and generous. She’s setting a high bar … Yeah, she’s the best.”

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