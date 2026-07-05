Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Documentary Is Reportedly in the Works

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding may not be the last fans see of the couple’s star-studded celebration.

According to a new report, the newlyweds reportedly documented their entire wedding weekend, fueling speculation that a behind-the-scenes documentary could eventually be released.

Reports State a Doc Is In the Works

Sources told The US Sun that cameras followed the couple throughout the planning process and during the wedding itself, with the finished project reportedly intended to preserve every moment of the milestone occasion.

The outlet reported that guests will allegedly receive a copy of the completed film as part of a thank-you gift following the celebration.

Rumors about a possible documentary gained momentum after “No Parking” signs referencing a “film shoot” were reportedly spotted around Madison Square Garden beginning Wednesday, just days before the couple’s wedding festivities.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed that a documentary is being produced.

The speculation has also prompted fans to revisit the guest list, which included several high-profile media executives.

Among those in attendance were Disney CEO Bob Iger, Disney Entertainment co-chair Dana Walden and Disney executive David Greenbaum.

Swift already has an established relationship with Disney+, which previously released “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” and “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions,” leading some fans to wonder whether another collaboration could be in the works.

AMC CEO Already Dished on the Wedding

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron also attended the wedding. Aron partnered with Swift on the theatrical release of her record-breaking 2023 concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”

Following the celebration, Aron shared an extensive account of the wedding in a post on X that was later deleted.

Describing the ceremony, he wrote that the couple’s vows were “long, entertaining, personal, charming, emotional, irreverent and endearing.”

He continued by describing them as “explorations by each as to how they met, why they want to be with each other for all eternity, the promises they made in joining their much-beloved two whole families (Kelce’s and Swift’s) as one, and committing to their new mutual life together.”

Aron also offered a glimpse inside the transformed Madison Square Garden, saying it “did not look like Madison Square Garden.”

According to his description, the venue was decorated in peach and white with oversized photographs of Swift and Kelce from childhood through their teenage years.

He added that Kelce wore a white tuxedo while Swift walked down the aisle in a white wedding gown featuring a long veil.

The ceremony was officiated by someone Aron described as “warm and welcoming, funny and eloquent,” which just so happened to be Adam Sandler.

After exchanging vows and sharing what Aron called a “sweep you off your feet kiss,” guests reportedly entered a lavish “Secret Garden”-themed reception featuring towering illuminated trees, elaborate décor, music and an A-list guest list.

He concluded his post by calling the celebration “real, pure, true joy,” adding that the wedding served as a reminder “that love conquers all.”

The Cute Wedding Hankerchiefs

The morning after the festivities, country singer Maren Morris also shared a small glimpse inside the celebration by posting photos from the wedding on Instagram.

Among the images was a personalized wedding favor given to guests: a white handkerchief embroidered with the couple’s intertwined “T” monogram, their July 3, 2026, wedding date, “New York City,” and the lyric “So it’s gonna be forever” from Swift’s hit song “Blank Space.”

For now, reports of a wedding documentary remain unconfirmed, but if one is eventually released, fans could get an even closer look at one of the year’s most talked-about celebrity weddings.