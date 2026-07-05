Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Vows Took 40 Minutes

There have been many magical moments highlighted in the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Paul McCartney performing a classic Beatles’ hit during the wedding reception certainly fits the bill. So to does the big reveal of the bride’s wedding gown.

The Bride and Groom Did Not Skimp on Their Vows

Of course, the highlight of any wedding is the bride and groom and exchanging vows, and the Swift-Kelce nuptials were no exception.

According to an anonymous source who spoke with People, the couple made their entrance into a fairytale setting that had been created within the mammoth Madison Square Garden, with a variety of trees and ferns creating a lush atmosphere. “It looked like a forest,” the “insider” told the magazine.

“Taylor walked down the aisle to a stage where they said ‘I do,’ their vows were about 20 minutes each,” the source continued, revealing that each read their respective vows from a golden booklet. Guests were reportedly given custom-made embroidered handkerchiefs, with which they could wipe away tears if things became too emotional.

The Reception Blew the Roof Off Madison Square Garden

Getty JUST+T Married sign outside of Madison Square Garden

When the couple finally finished exchanging their vows and said “I do,” it was time for guests to enjoy what was, by various accounts, the party of the century.

“After the ceremony, Taylor’s mom invited everyone into the reception room where a stage was set up,” thee source continued, revealing that Paul McCartney performed The Beatles’ hit “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” Other performers on the lineup included Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac.

While enjoying those epic performances, guests had an array of choices when it came to food, available at various stations. That included Italian offerings, sushi, and more. In addition, the libations flowed freely; as the source told People, “there were bars everywhere.”

Meanwhile, despite the the massive scale of Madison Square Garden, there was an intimate feel. “It was very crowded!” the source recalled.

Designer Duds and A-List Guests

A spokesperson for the newlyweds shared some details about the wedding, issuing a statement that revealed info about the bride and groom’s attire.

“The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture,” said the rep’s statement. “They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom. This is the designer’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry.”

The statement added, “Taylor & Travis did not have bridesmaides of groomsmen. Instead, her brother Austin Swift serve as Taylor’s Man or Honor and Jason Kelce was Travis’ Best Man. The ceremony joined both families together and was officiated by friend Adam Sandler.”

The Vows Were ‘Everything You Would Hope For’

Amoing the 1,000 wedding guests was ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

After the ceremony, he spoke about the wedding with an ABC News reporter. “The ceremony was great,” he reportedly said. “Adam Sandler, funny and touching. Vows, everything you would hope for: real, vulnerable, serious, and silly. Who knew that a wedding in Madison Square Garden could be so intimate?”