Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding: Another Icon Who Married at Madison Square Garden 52 Years Earlier

As the clock ticks down on what could be the wedding of the year, the nuptials of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, rumors are flying about how the pop princess and the NFL star plan to transform Madison Square Garden into the ultimate venue for romance.

But while the world watches, music trivia buffs know the world’s most famous arena has actually heard wedding bells before. Fifty-two years prior, one of the biggest soul superstars tied the knot at the New York City venue.

Who Tied the Knot at Madison Square Garden Before Travis and Taylor?

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Decades earlier, another legendary music icon turned the iconic New York venue into the ultimate wedding aisle. On June 5, 1974, funk and soul pioneer Sly Stone famously exchanged vows with actress Kathy Silva.

According to The New York Times, the idea was floated by A&R rep Stephen Paley of Epic Records. He suggested that Stone and Silva’s wedding should take place before his concert, including the fans in the moment.

The New York Times reprinted a passage from Stone’s memoir “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).” He discussed the iconic moment.

“[Paley] called me back later that day. We grew the idea from a seed to a bud, from a bud to a flower. I could do a gig, get paid, and get married at the same time.”

Geraldo Rivera discussed the event shortly after it occurred. “There have been some flamboyant and elaborate weddings over the years, but I can’t imagine one that would top this. I don’t think anyone ever had the idea of getting married at Madison Square Garden to a full house of crazed fans onstage. It was really quite spectacular.”

According to the NYT, Stone and Silva broke up months after their wedding. They ultimately divorced in 1976.

Details So Far About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Getty Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

According to the New York Times, “The Voice” mentor and football star are reportedly set to tie the knot on Friday, July 3. A permit was filed with New York City to close streets surrounding MSG from July 2 to midday July 4.

The newspaper wrote, “Several members of the Kansas City Chiefs have booked hotel rooms for dates around July 3 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, according to a person told of the accommodations. Amtrak police officers, who patrol the station beneath the arena, have been told to expect a Swift wedding the weekend of July 4.”

It continued, “It is possible, or even likely, that the couple will actually exchange their vows in a separate, more private location before a larger celebration at the Garden.” However, Swift and Kelce’s camps have not officially commented on any details of a wedding. Nor did they confirm if the event would take place at Madison Square Garden.

As Madison Square Garden prepares for the Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding, Sly Stone’s ceremony serves as a reminder that he made venue history decades earlier, transforming the arena into one of music’s most unforgettable wedding venues.

