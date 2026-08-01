Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Sparks Rare Madison Square Garden Move: Report

Nearly a month after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s unforgettable wedding, Madison Square Garden is reportedly considering a rare move to honor the milestone in a lasting way.

According to a report by Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice, MSG executives have quietly begun discussing possible ways to commemorate the former “The Voice” mentor and the NFL champ’s big day.

Nothing has been set in stone yet, but sources say the conversations are serious.

“It’s absolutely being discussed,” a source told the outlet. “No decisions have been made, but there’s a real feeling inside the Garden that this wasn’t just another celebrity event. It was a cultural moment that people will be talking about for decades.”

Madison Square Garden’s Special Tribute to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding: Report

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The outlet noted that the famous arena has honored historic moments in the past with banners, plaques, and permanent displays.

“No one’s proposing a statue,” another source added. “MSG has its own way of celebrating history. The question is whether Taylor’s wedding deserves a permanent place alongside the venue’s most unforgettable moments—and a lot of people think it does.”

The idea of having a permanent tribute at Madison Square Garden reportedly gained momentum after Swift and Kelce’s wedding made headlines worldwide.

“This was bigger than a wedding,” the source shared. “It instantly became part of pop culture history. That’s why executives are asking how the Garden should remember it.”

The insider continued, “These are conversations, not commitments. But the fact they’re happening tells you everything about how significant the event was.”

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Multi-Million Dollar Wedding

Swift and Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding reportedly came with a hefty price tag, including the extensive security presence on their big day.

In a press conference on July 10, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed that Swift had already paid the city back for police overtime during the wedding.

“Taylor Swift has already paid the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event,” Mamdani said. “And that was a permit that was finalized, I think, just [in] the days before the event itself.”

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Meanwhile, Page Six reported that Swift and Kelce’s wedding is estimated to have cost $30 million or more.

Esther Lee, editorial director at The Knot Worldwide, estimated that securing Madison Square Garden and transforming the iconic venue would have easily cost between $5 million and $10 million.

“We estimate the decor and florals to be, at minimum, $5 million,” Lee told the outlet. “Not to forget that custom draping and carpet installation had to transform the space entirely.”

Lee also estimated that catering, service, and guest logistics likely cost between $2.5 million and $3 million, while bridal attire, menswear, and entertainment likely added another estimated $2 million to the total.

“We estimate the total cost sits in the $20 million to $30+ million range, cementing it as a massive economic engine for the local NY economy and broader wedding industry at large,” she added.