Travis Kelce’s Wedding Ring Has a Subtle Nod to Taylor Swift: Report

Travis Kelce’s wedding ring reportedly features a subtle nod to his now-wife, Taylor Swift.

The NFL star has been showing off his wedding band recently, and now, jewelry experts are sharing their thoughts about the “timeless” piece.

Speaking to ELLE, Olivia Landau, founder and CEO of The Clear Cut, said Kelce’s choice of yellow gold appears to pay tribute to the former “The Voice” mentor. She noted that the metal perfectly “matches Taylor’s engagement ring.”

Travis Kelce’s Gold Wedding Ring a Nod to Taylor Swift

Meanwhile, jewelry designer Steph Mazuera added, “The choice of a yellow gold band appears to complement the tone of Taylor’s engagement ring, which is a nice way to match.”

Angie Kennedy, VP of merchandising at Zales, also told ELLE that Kelce’s yellow gold ring creates “a subtle connection between their rings without requiring them to match exactly. Of course, there may also be meaningful engraving or personalization inside the band that cannot be seen in photographs.”

Jewelry experts believe Kelce’s wedding band is significantly less expensive than Swift’s intricate engagement ring.

“A wedding band like this can vary significantly in price depending on who made it and how it’s constructed,” Mazuera added. “With classic gold bands, much of the cost comes down to the weight and thickness of the ring. A heavier band crafted by a luxury jeweler will naturally command a higher price. I would expect a ring like this to fall somewhere in the $2,000 to $6,000 range.”

A Closer Look at Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring

Getty Taylor Swift’s engagement ring.

Fans got a first glimpse of Swift’s engagement ring in August 2025. For the stunning sparkler, Kelce tapped jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was reportedly heavily involved in the design process, contributing his own ideas for the ring.

Swift’s engagement ring features an old mine cut diamond set in an 18K yellow gold bezel setting. According to InStyle, the stunning piece is estimated to be worth around $1 million.

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In October 2025, Swift gushed about Kelce and how he blew her away with the engagement ring’s design.

“He designed it with this amazing jeweler; Kindred Lubeck is her name. She does all of her gold engraving by hand,” Swift told Heart Breakfast. “I had shown him a video—I just thought her stuff was so cool. So I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago, and he was just paying attention to everything, it turns out, because when I saw the ring I [gasped]…I was like, ‘I know who made this, I know who made this,’ and also, ‘you listen to me!'”

Kelce proposed to Swift over the summer. During an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” on October 3, 2025, Swift said Kelce “went all out” in his proposal.

“He really crushed it when it came to surprising me,” Swift shared. “We had actually filmed a podcast episode — he has a podcast called ‘New Heights’ — so we filmed the podcast for about three or four hours … and meanwhile, behind his house, he was having the whole back garden turned into this.”