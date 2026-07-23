Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Make a ‘Simple Promise’ as Married Life Begins: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly made a simple promise to each other now that they’re officially husband and wife.

Insiders told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice that the newlyweds know all too well that living in separate cities can challenge even the strongest relationships, so they’re prioritizing staying together despite their busy careers.

The former “The Voice” mentor reportedly plans to spend as much time as possible in Missouri while her husband gears up for the upcoming NFL season.

Taylor Swift Ready to Join Travis Kelce in Missouri: Report

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Chiefs rookies report to training camp on July 24, followed by veterans, including Kelce, four days later.

The Chiefs’ 2026 training camp runs from July 28 to August 20 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri. Practices will then continue at their training facility next to Arrowhead Stadium.

“They’ve seen too many Hollywood couples drift apart because work kept them in different places,” a source told the outlet. “Taylor has no intention of letting that happen to them. If Travis has to be in Missouri, she’ll be there too.”

Earlier this week, Cris Carter, the Director of Player Development for FAU (Florida Atlantic University) Football, alongside Kelce, seemingly hinted at his retirement.

“Andrew and I started with Travis before his rookie year in the NFL. Know the (GOAT) is preparing for THE LAST DANCE. Next stop Canton/HOF,” Carter captioned the post. Kelce has yet to address the retirement rumors.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Simple Promise to Each Other

EntertainmentNow/Getty/Canva Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot earlier this month.

The insider added that Swift and Kelce have made one simple promise to each other since getting married: they won’t become one of those celebrity couples who end up living separate lives.

“They are not going to live in different cities,” the source claimed. “If Travis needs to be somewhere for football, Taylor will make that home too.”

The outlet noted that Swift’s career flexibility makes the arrangement feasible.

“Taylor can write, record, and run her business from almost anywhere,” the source added. “She wants to wake up next to her husband, not just see him on weekends. Being together isn’t an afterthought—it’s the priority.”

The insider concluded, “Their philosophy is simple. Wherever Travis is, that’s where Taylor wants to be.”

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Previously, it was reported that Swift and Kelce have quietly started searching for their first home together in New York City.

The newlyweds are said to be quietly touring neighborhoods in downtown Manhattan in search of a home that offers “privacy, security, space to entertain, and room for the family they hope to build.”

“This isn’t about buying the most expensive address in New York,” the source explained. “It’s about finding the place where they’ll celebrate holidays, host friends, raise children, and build a marriage. Every decision is being made together.”

The source continued, “This is their fresh start. They’re not building Taylor’s life or Travis’s life anymore. They’re building one life—together.”