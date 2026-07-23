Music Star’s Funeral to be Streamed Online for Fans

The funeral of late singer Bonnie Tyler will be streamed online so that fans can watch the ceremony. A notice on her official website confirms that the event will be broadcast directly on the site to viewers around the world on August 17, with television screens outside of the service also relaying the images to members of the public outside the church.

Bonnie Tyler Fans Can Watch Her Funeral Online

Tyler unexpectedly passed away on July 8 at the age of 75. She had been in hospital for a number of weeks, with the Welsh singer placed in an induced coma after undergoing emergency intestinal surgery. She was originally admitted to hospital in Portugal in May and remained seriously ill up until her death.

In a message posted to her social media accounts, the family wrote, “Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.”

The statement added, “We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”

Now, her management have confirmed that the funeral service for Tyler will be streamed on her official website, allowing anyone to watch it and pay their respects. According to the post made on her site, the service will begin at 11 a.m. BST. The event has been described as a Celebration of Life service and will take place at Swansea Minster, otherwise known as St. Mary’s Church.

Funeral Details Revealed, With Public Invited to Line Streets

Last week, the funeral arrangements for the singer were revealed, with the public invited to line the streets as the coffin carrying the late singer carries her to her family home.

In an obituary notice shared online, it was revealed that the coffin will leave the funeral home and be taken to the family home at 3:15 p.m. BST on August 15. Mourners and fans who want to pay their respects are asked to line the streets along Newton Road and Mumbles Road in her native Wales.

The funeral service will take place on August 17, with a select number of seats available within the church for members of the public.

The Life of Bonnie Tyler

Tyler was born in a small working-class village in Wales and started singing at a young age while working part-time in a local store.

Her first recording contract came in the early 1970s but her breakthrough didn’t come until 1976 with the release of her second single “Lost in France.” The debut of “It’s a Heartache” brought international success for the Welsh musician, rising to the top five in the UK and the US charts.

She subsequently became a household name thanks to her distinctive voice and highly successful songs released in the 1980s, including the hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”