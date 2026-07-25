Who Is the New ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Star Daisy Toye

You might not recognize the name Daisy Toye, but you may have seen her work. The newest addition to “The Real Housewives of New York” might be new to reality TV, but she has been working around celebrities for years.

Daisy, full name Nicole Daisy Toye, is best known as Martha Stewart’s makeup artist. She has been working with the business woman since 2008, often joining her on holidays and appearing on Stewart’s blog.

Here is everything you need to know about Daisy Toye and the upcoming season 16 of “RHONY.”

Daisy Toye Is A High Profile Make Up Artist To The Stars

Daisy has been a makeup artist to the stars for over two decades, but is best known for being the creative force behind some of Martha Stewart’s most radiant looks. She was even involved with that iconic 2023 Sports Illustrated cover.

“I used to do makeup for her magazine and one time the editor called me and was like, ‘Martha needs a makeup artist!’ and I was like, ‘Wait, Martha, Martha?!’ I was a wreck. Then she started booking me every day. I’m literally with her five days a week. Sometimes more. I see her more than I see my mother,” Daisy told People back in 2023.

“When I first started working with her, she knew what she wanted and she was very involved with what I used. But she has evolved over the years,” Daisy added. “Now she trusts me. But it also depends on what mood she’s in. I kind of feel her out. I really like to glam her out. Because then she feels so good.”

As well as working as a make up artist, Daisy also worked at Rita Hazan Salon in New York City. Per her Instagram bio, in recent years Daisy has pivoted to becoming an influencer who posts about “beauty, style, and motherhood” on her social media.





Inside Daisy Toye’s Family Life

Daisy has been married to Eugene Toye since 2016 and they have a son named Quinton.

Martha even hosted a baby shower for the couple and gushed on social media, “We are all so happy for Daisy and Eugene.”

According to Eugene’s Instagram bio, he “trained with the Vidal Sassoon Academy in L.A.” and “now can be found at the Oscar Blandi Salon at the Plaza Hotel NYC,” where he’s been working since 2023, per LinkedIn. Judging by his Instagram, he has also worked with Martha Stewart.

Daisy Has Already Started Drama On ‘RHONY’

Daisy Toye already ruffled feathers when it was rumored she told her “RHONY” co-stars that she hoped her appearance on the show would make her too famous to work for Stewart. Sources told TMZ that Daisy was hoping to quit working with Martha.

Daisy denied these claims and told TMZ there was “no truth” to it. “I am confident the show will allow audiences to see the pride I take as a makeup artist. My professionalism and determination in the beauty industry bring me much pride.”

She continued, “My love and devotion to Martha and our relationship transcend friendship and work, Martha is my family. I am so excited for the audience to see for themselves how dynamic this season will be and to enjoy watching the truth regarding my career and long-term relationship with Martha.”

A source also told TMZ that Daisy butted heads with co-star Sai De Silva, whom she knew prior to filming. The sources claimed Sai, who is going through her divorce, thought Daisy had an elitist attitude and wasn’t supporting her through her personal issues.

When TMZ asked Martha about Daisy’s allegations, she laughed it off. “Daisy is a turncoat!” she told TMZ. She admitted she agreed that Daisy should stop working for her, although Martha would “miss her” if she stepped fully into the limelight.

“I never stand in anyone’s way,” Martha added. According to Andy Cohen, Martha will also appear in the upcoming 16th season of “RHONY.”

“The Real Housewives of New York City” Season 16 premieres on Tuesday, September 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.