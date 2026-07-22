Andy Cohen Dishes on Martha Stewart’s Upcoming RHONY Appearances

Bravo released the trailer for “The Real Housewives of New York City” on July 21. So far, the clip has inspired confidence in RHONY fans. However, one of the standout moments came from Martha Stewart due to her connection to newbie Daisy Toye. Now, Andy Cohen is opening up about how much the media legend will be featured.

Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of New York City” premieres on September 9. In addition to Toye, the cast includes Sai de Silva, Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, Carole Radziwill, Erika Hammonds, and Hailey Glassman.

Andy Cohen Says Fans Will See Martha Stewart Several Times On RHONY

Getty Martha Stewart shares the traits that make a man irresistible. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Cohen took to his SiriusXM show to offer her thoughts on the so-far positive reactions to the “Real Housewives of New York City” trailer for season 16. He began, “Everybody’s abuzz about the RHONY trailer.” He went on to say he didn’t want to “oversell it,” but that he was “gratified” by the response.

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After that, one of the guests on the show who had been “lukewarm” on recent RHONY seasons stated that she was also impressed by the more than three-minute clip. Regarding the newbies, Cohen called them “great new additions.”

He added, “Carole, like seeing an old friend. Boy, Carole has a lightness about her, and also she is deeply in the mix. It’s a lot of fun.”

From there, Stewart’s name was mentioned, with the “Watch What Happens Live” host confirming, “And Martha Stewart’s in it several times.” He then explained that Toye serves as Stewart’s makeup artist. In the end, he highlighted the “art surrounding the show,” calling it “the best.”

Fans Are Excited About The Season

Getty Carole Radziwill Getty

As mentioned, Bravo released the first trailer for season 16 of “The Real Housewives of New York City” in July 2026. Filming began in March and concluded in late May. Of course, as fans know, the series has been off the air since February 2024.

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So far, the social media reaction to the trailer has been positive, especially considering that seasons 14 and 15 weren’t well received by most fans. One person reacted, saying, “The trailer looks better than the last three seasons of the show. I’m actually surprised and a little bit more excited to watch it.”

Another person said, “I don’t care if I’m the only person, but I am so excited for this to come out!” A different social media user highlighted the newbies, writing, “The 3 newbies look like they are clocking in and are making sure everyone else is as well!”

Lastly, someone else stated, “Everyone who said this new season would be a flop took the bait. Great job, Bravo. This looks like RHONY is back to take over.”

Erin Lichy Previously Teased The Upcoming ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Season

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Lichy interviewed with Us Weekly in June 2026. When asked about RHONY season 16, she said, “It’s gonna be good. We have some new people that really mesh well with us. They bring some spice. I feel like I found some besties.”

Lichy also spoke about Radziwill, saying she’s “amazing” and that she “mixes well” with the group. Of course, Radziwill was initially only supposed to be a friend of the show. However, with the trailer release, it was revealed that she’s been promoted to full-time.









