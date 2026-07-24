Hallmark Queens Post Hilarious Response to Andrew Walker & Jonathan Bennett’s Thirst Trap Video

Hallmark hunks Andrew Walker and Jonathan Bennett nearly broke the internet on July 23, 2026, posting a thirst trap video of themselves shirtless, in matching sweatpants and boxers, after their first night of the Hallmark Stars Live tour.

Not to be outdone or overshadowed, the leading ladies who are on the road with them — Nikki DeLoach, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Ashley Williams — have issued a hilarious response.

Hallmark Channel’s Andrew Walker & Jonathan Bennett Got Tongues Wagging With Their Video

As Hallmark stars tour the U.S. by bus, traveling from the Northeast to the Midwest to perform live shows in 10 cities, the behind-the-scenes hijinks are off to a hysterical start.

In Walker and Bennett’s shirtless video, they gazed into the camera (with Walker gnawing on a “grass-fed” meat stick and Bennett brushing his teeth), claiming to simply be “reading your comments from last night’s show as we get ready for tonight.” Naturally, fans went wild over the Hallmark hunks.

By the next morning, July 24, DeLoach, Mowry-Housley, and Williams had filmed and posted their spot-on response. Were they showing skin, flexing their muscles, and biting into meat sticks? Ahem, not even close…

Hallmark Channel Leading Ladies Had the PERFECT Response

In their satirical video, DeLoach, Mowry-Housley, and Williams were filmed on the tour bus looking like an adorable, hot mess — ready for bed after some late-night snacking.

Mowry-Housley rocked a hot pink satin bonnet from her own Conair line of hair accessories with a blanket wrapped around her shoulders as she munched on a bag of pretzel thins. DeLoach was in sweats with a giant eye mask on her forehead and blanket over her shoulders, as she also munched on snacks (with a whole shopping bag full of chips at her feet). And Williams, in shorts and a hoodie, also snacked away while holding a portable fan up to her face.

Over the casual queens’ video, they amusingly wrote, “Reading your comments from Andrew Walker & Jonathan Bennett’s post as we get ready for tonight’s show.”

The comment section was flooded with high-fives from women tickled by their response, with one calling them “icons” and another declaring, “Now this I can relate to! 😂😂😂😂😂”

Another quipped, “THIS is the content I am here for, Not the gun show! 💪🏼 Sorry not sorry, Boys 😂”

All five stars are on the road for the first-ever Hallmark Stars Live tour, running through August 2. DeLoach is host of each show for the full two weeks, with Walker and Williams by her side. Bennett and Tamera Mowry-Housley are on the road for the first week, while Paul Campbell and Kimberley Sustad will join them for the second week.

The stars have already made stops in Carteret, New Jersey, and Woonsocket, Rhode Island, with their next stop in New Haven, Connecticut, on July 24. For locations and ticket information, check out the Hallmark Stars Live website.