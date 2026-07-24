Meghan Markle’s Backless Black Swimsuit Moment Has Her Channeling Princess Diana

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has made headlines for nearly a decade now, including for her daring fashion moments. And now, she’s turning heads for donning a backless black swimsuit that channels one of the late Princess Diana’s most iconic summer moments.

Meghan, who previously starred in Hallmark’s Dater’s Handbook, brought fans in on a super-rare glimpse of an intimate family moment, including a beach day that reminds fans of the ones Diana did in the early 1990s.

Below, see the photo of Meghan’s Diana-inspired swimsuit moment!

Meghan Markle’s Backless Black Swimsuit Moment

Getty Meghan Markle (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

In case you missed it, Meghan, 44, shared a series of photos from her family of four’s trip to the UK and Portugal. She shared the photos on her Instagram with the caption reading, “Summer Holiday ☀️.”

You can see the photos HERE!

While we love all of the photos of the family of four, including she and Harry’s kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, living their best lives, we have to talk about slide seven. In slide seven, we see her looking out at her husband and kids running into the ocean, donning a summer look Diana would approve of.

We see Meghan wowing in a backless black one-piece, which looks identical to the one Diana donned while vacationing at Indian Castle Beach January 3, 1993. While Meghan has donned some of Diana’s jewels and recreated her looks over the years, this swimsuit moment shows how alike the two actually are!

And the importance of wearing Diana’s jewelry stays with Meghan daily. In fact, in that explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan spoke about how touched she was that her engagement ring was one from Diana’s collection.

“Everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness and including [Princess Diana’s] diamonds… it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us,” she said.

Princess Diana’s Love for Swimsuits

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 – 1997) attends a dinner at the British Embassy in Washington, DC, November 1985.

Along with the black backless swimsuit, Diana often rocked an array of swimsuit looks during her summer vacations. The most famous are the leopard one-piece she wore in St Tropez in the summer of 1997 and the vibrant bikini she wore on holiday on August 16, 1988 in Majorca, Spain. (And if you’re wondering what brand she wore with the black and leopard swimsuits, it was Jantzen!)

Now, if you’re wondering if Diana ever spoke about her love for colorful fashion or swimsuits, she didn’t really. However, she did say in an interview with Jennie Bond for the BBC in 1995 that she wasn’t exactly fashion-conscious.

She said, “My clothes aren’t my priority. I enjoy bright colours but fashion isn’t my big thing. If I’m helping the industry and the British side of things, that’s marvellous, but I never tried to do that.”

Even after her shocking death in 1997, Diana continues to be a fashion icon for millions (including her own daughters-in-law)!