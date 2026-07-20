Meghan Markle Sees Downside To Emmy Nomination For Netflix Show

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan” received a daytime Emmy nomination. While that was initially good news for the Duchess of Sussex, this has since changed after thousands of people think the show doesn’t deserve an award. The Netflix cooking show was nominated in the outstanding lifestyle program category.

Two seasons of “With Love, Meghan” have been released on Netflix, plus a festive special episode in 2025. However, the show was controversial, with some viewers loving it, and others, not so much.

The cooking show received lower-than-anticipated ratings, meaning Netflix currently has no plans to release a third season. Due to this, the news that the show is Emmy-nominated comes as a surprise.

Due to public reaction to the nomination, the Daily Express ran a poll, asking their readers whether Markle’s Netflix show deserves an Emmy award. They ran the poll from 4:20 pm GMT on July 15, until 7 am GMT on July 20.

Readers Slam Emmy Nomination For Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show

Meghan Markle receives Emmy nomination for Netflix show (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

In the poll, 4,039 readers voted “no” as they didn’t believe the cooking show deserved an award. Meanwhile, only 72 readers believed the show deserved to win an Emmy award, while 45 others said they didn’t know.

No doubt, this will be a blow to Markle as it reveals that viewers don’t consider her cooking show worthy of an award. In the meantime, her chances of winning the daytime Emmy will not be revealed until the ceremony is held on October 30 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Strong Competition In The Emmy Awards

When it comes to the awards, “With Love, Meghan” is pitched against some excellent shows in the same category. These include Hallmark’s “The Motherhood,” NBC’s “George to the Rescue,” “A Different Breed,” and “The Wizard of Paws.”

When Meghan Markle first learned of the Emmy nomination, she reacted on Instagram, writing, “A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on ‘With Love, Meghan’ on Netflix. We are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!”

Readers were quick to respond to the poll with cutting comments, such as, “It’s one big con trick to shore up her mediocre show she’s so fake it’s embarrassing, the only award she needs is wooden spoon.”

Another wrote, “Any willing participant must pay a small entry fee (less than $500) to become a contestant for the Daytime Emmy award. Allegedly, you cannot buy the award but who knows…”

Yet another reader slammed the show, writing, “For that show even to be nominated for an Emmy makes me wonder if the whole process is a fix, or scam.”

Another commented, writing, “Of course in her mind and only in her mind, she is a great star, she has an amazing personality and above all else she is equal to Princess Diana as some mythical figure.”

The commentary continued, with another reader slamming the Netflix show, writing, “Meghan was stiff, awkward and totally out of her element. Her show was cancelled. Why an Emmy? Because Hollywood can and has been bought. Yet another award for the Sussexes which they don’t deserve and didn’t earn.”

In the meantime, the result of the nomination will be revealed at the 2026 International Emmy Awards on November 23, 2026 in New York City.

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