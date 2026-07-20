Jennifer Garner Joyfully Shares Photo Dump From Hamptons Getaway

“13 Going on 30” star Jennifer Garner is all-smiles after a recent trip to the Hamptons.

After reflecting on her decades-long career in Hollywood, the 54-year-old still has plenty to give. She recently headed to the Hamptons in New York for a promotional event. But of course, she had some time for rest, relaxation, and some downtime with good friends during her stay.

Fans went wild for her latest photo dump, happy to see Jennifer Garner sincerely enjoying this chapter of life.

Jennifer Garner Surrounds Herself With Plenty of Great Friends

Jennifer Garner has plenty to feel thankful for these days. As her new show, “The Five-Star Weekend,” receives raving reviews online, she’s enjoying time with great friends in one of the most beautiful places in New York.

“The best way to spend 36 hours in the Hamptons? With Ina, of course! Love you, Ina x,” the actress shared in a recent Instagram update. She attached several photos from her fun getaway with the celebrity chef. Without a doubt, the women were surrounded by sweet, caring friends during their trip.

“LOVE YOU SO MUCH!! What a great weekend! ❤️❤️❤️” Ina Garten gleefully replied in the comments.

The women appeared to be part of a promotion for Once Upon A Farm in Sagaponack, New York recently. Garner also shared photos of herself promoting the celebrity chef’s new book, “Simply Ina.”

Ina Garten and Jennifer Garner attend Once Upon A Farm – The Goodness Of Summer Event at Wölffer Estate Stables on July 11, 2026 in Sagaponack, New York.

Overall, fans loved seeing the sweet post honoring the women’s friendship.

“That’s so lovely!” Tom Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, added in the comments.

“How do I get invited to this hang??!” another chimed in. Other fans quipped that this certainly looked like a five-star weekend, making a play on Jennifer Garner’s latest show.

The actress currently stars in Peacock’s “The Five-Star Weekend” alongside an ensemble cast including Chloe Sevigny, Regina Hall, D’Arcy Carden, and Gemma Chan.

The Actress & Co-Stars Have a Blast While Filming

“The Five-Star Weekend” made its debut on Peacock on July 9, much to fans’ delight. The mini-series is eight episodes long and is adapted from the book by Elin Hilderbrand.

Now that the show is out, the stars have had quite a bit of fun sharing their behind-the-scenes antics.

“I only have eyes for you, @darcycarden 🕺🕺🕺” Jennifer Garner posted on Instagram, attaching a hilarious mashup of her co-star D’Arcy Carden dancing while filming a scene.

“❤️ wanna be my LOVVVVAAAAAAA ❤️” Carden replied in the comments.

“Obsessed @darcycarden you actually had me crying with laughter 😭” Gemma Chan replied.

Fans went wild for the clip, discussing how much fun the cast of “The Five-Star Weekend” must have had on set.

“Just watched the whole series!!! So freaking great!! Thank you!” a fan added.

“I just kept thinking about how fun this must have been to film,” another viewer happily chimed in.

All eight episodes of “The Five-Star Weekend” are currently available to stream on Peacock.