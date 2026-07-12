Jennifer Garner Rewatches 30 Years of Roles: ‘I See Why People Like It’

Looking back on three decades in Hollywood turned into an emotional experience for Jennifer Garner. According to Vanity Fair, the actor revisited scenes from some of her biggest projects. Along the way, she laughed, cringed and even fought back tears as she rediscovered performances that still mean so much today.

Her career has taken her from a 1997 Hallmark Hall of Fame movie, “Rose Hill,” to superhero films in the Marvel universe and recent Netflix hits, showcasing her range across drama, action, comedy and family entertainment.

Jennifer Garner Rediscovers Her Breakthrough

One of the first stops was “Alias,” the hit spy series that transformed Jennifer Garner’s career. As reported by Vanity Fair, she watched one of Sydney Bristow’s action scenes and was surprised by how powerful the sequence felt years later. She admitted she had forgotten how intense the moment was and reflected on how unexpected the role had been at the time.

“No one had thought of me for a tough role.”

The series also introduced Jennifer Garner to Victor Garber, who played her on-screen father. Their bond lasted long after the cameras stopped rolling. She described him as a real father figure and said that relationship remains one of the most treasured parts of making the show.

More recently, Jennifer Garner introduced her own children to “Alias.” However, another film proved far more awkward to revisit.

Watching her brief role in “Catch Me If You Can,” Jennifer Garner remembered that her son Samuel had recently seen the movie. Reacting to one scene, she laughed and exclaimed, “Oh my gosh.” The scene featured the actress playing a high-end call girl against Leonardo DiCaprio, a much more provocative role than the wholesome characters her children are more familiar with seeing her play.

She also reflected on how the role changed the way Hollywood viewed her. Before that film, she said she had been seen as “so girl-next-door.”

Jennifer Garner Says One Scene Means More Than Any Award

According to Vanity Fair, Jennifer Garner became emotional while discussing “Love, Simon.” She has long believed its heartfelt coming-out scene between mother and son is the most meaningful work of her career.

“I think it is the most important scene I’ve ever shot.”

She revealed that she wanted the role because she hoped speaking those words on screen would prepare her if she ever needed to have a similar conversation with one of her own children.

The impact of that scene continues years later. Jennifer Garner said strangers still approach her in private to share their stories. Flight attendants have even slipped her handwritten notes. Others have told her the film helped them or their parents begin difficult conversations.

For Jennifer Garner, those moments have become one of the greatest rewards of her career.

Painful Memories Returned Too

Not every memory was easy to revisit.

While watching clips from “Dallas Buyers Club,” Jennifer Garner remembered how difficult it was to see Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto lose so much weight for their Oscar-winning performances.

“It was truly awful to see.”

Jennifer Garner said McConaughey’s dramatically thinner appearance was shocking because they had become friends while filming “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past.” She also remembered worrying about Leto after long days on set, recalling that he would simply smell food instead of eating it.

The film also reminded Jennifer Garner of director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died in 2021. She said revisiting the movie made her wish he still had “beautiful” work left to create.

Another emotional moment came with “13 Going on 30.” Jennifer Garner admitted she had not watched one of its key scenes in around two decades. Seeing an emotional exchange between her character and Mark Ruffalo’s character again helped Garner understand why the film has remained such a beloved favorite.

“I see why people like it.”