Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Age-Defying Figure in Daring Outfit in Paris

Jennifer Lopez looked utterly incredible getting glammed up behind the scenes for Paris Fashion Week. The former American Idol judge and general icon, 56, took to Instagram to share a sexy snap applying her lipstick and putting together the finishing touches of her daring outfit.

In the photo JLo is wearing a gorgeous black and white dress that frames her cleavage and features a bold neckline that bares skin all the way down to her stomach. The dresses’ ruched sleeves scrunch to create a layered texture on the fabric, while velvety black piping down the neckline serves as a perfect pop of contrast.

The star radiates confidence as she eyes up a rose gold compact mirror in her hand, touching up her nude pink lip combo. The compact comes from the star’s beauty line, JLo Beauty.

Jennifer finished the look off by adding a black ribbon into her hair, blending out a seamless purple smokey eye, and accessorizing with silver accent jewelry including rings on both hands and dangling earrings.

Captioning the post, the “On The Floor” singer took a moment to showcase her beauty line, saying: “Mirror, mirror… @jlo has hers, now get yours! It’s glow time.”

Fan Reaction

Getty Jennifer Lopez during 2026 Paris Fashion Week

Fans of the star gushed about her beauty in the post’s comments section, describing her as a timeless Queen.

One user said: “Most beautiful woman in the world. Queen JLo!”

A second shared: “This is gorgeous and as always, she looks amazing.”

A few others chimed in to add “Phenomenal,”Timeless beauty,” and “Beautiful girl, you are wonderful”.

Glowing Beauty

The post about it being “glow time” couldn’t be more perfectly timed, as JLo has posted yet another stunning look where she was utterly shining in front of the glittering Eiffel Tower.

Jennifer stepped out onto a balcony as night took over the sky and the iconic Eiffel Tower began to shimmer. She wore a breathtaking black dress with a super sparkly shirt that dazzled when hit by the light. It perfectly replicated the glimmering image of the tower behind her, and she smiled while taking in the scene.

Meanwhile the top part of the dress was a corset-style fitted bodie with lace detailing all over. Its simplicity allowed the skirt to shine, while also drawing attention to JLo’s equally show-stopping accessories.

She tied the look together with some of the most glittery jewelry worn during her stint in Paris yet: a chunky choker-style necklace which hugged her neck and rested at her collarbones, as well as diamond shaped silver earrings.

A swipe of shimmery eyeshadow elevated the look even further, and made it hard to say whether Jennifer or the Eiffel Tower would win in a contest of what was the most sparkly beautiful thing to be seen that night.

Fans raved about how amazing this look was as well, branding JLo as a “Goddess in Paris”. Two other sweet comments read that Jennifer is “Shining so bright!” and “Glowing inside and out. In your [her] happy era, truly.”