Jennifer Lopez Stuns at Her Sister Lynda’s Early Birthday Bash in Paris

Timeless beauty Jennifer Lopez has been truly spoiling us all this week, with carousel after carousel of gorgeous snaps from her time at Paris Fashion Week. But now the stunning singer, 56, has shared a selection of new photos ahead of her sister’s birthday in four days time, where the duo have been enjoying some early celebrations for the occasion while still in the City of Love.

Following on from her haute couture glam, Jennifer posed up a storm in an all white ensemble for the pre-birthday bash. The outfit featured a short puffy white dress layered over a basic white long sleeved tee, each made from different materials for added dimention.

JLo paired the clothing with knee-high boots that looked like leg warmers with feathered detailing at the top – a possible throwback to her Paris Fashion Week look where she wore a classy white dress with an asymmetrical feathered neckline.

The former American Idol judge finished the look off with a slicked back bun, dewy muted make up and jewelry including a statement necklace with red gem stones and drop earrings.

Wine, Dine, and Looking Fine

Other snaps in the carousel showed a beaming JLo sitting around a dinner table with Lynda and their friends as they toast glasses of white wine together. Lynda looked radiant in a black strapless gown and silver statement earrings, grinning widely behind her swept curtain bangs sitting next to Jennifer.

Jennifer then slipped into another dress for the occasion which looked utterly breathtaking. She seems to have been loving the theme of white and feathered during her stay in Paris but the third snap in the pre-birthday carousel took it to the next level.

JLo’s second look was a floor length semi sheer gown with silver sparkle woven throughout the material, It hugged Jennifer in all the right places and featured a halter neck style neckline for added sophistication. The singer finished the look off by throwing a white shaggy coat on over her shoulders which, when draped, looked like a cascading pair of white wings.

Though it appeared JLo wanted to give wearing something darker a go, as she revealed a third and final outfit which was a black dress with a tassled skirt. The top part of the dress clung to her body like a corset, but the bottom shone and sparkled as the tassles swished in the light. Jennifer finished the look off by throwing a luxurious black coat on over the top made from fur or faux fur,

Fan Reaction and Her Gushing Caption

Getty Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer penned a lengthy caption thanking everyone for making her sister’s pre-birthday celebrations so special.

The star said: “Just this feeling… [cheers emoji]. Birthday celebrations in Paris!

“Thank you to Anastasia and Claudia for throwing me the most beautiful birthday dinner party in Paris…I love you both forever. To Stephane Rolland and Tamara Ralph for all your generosity and support over so many years! Mariel, Benny, and my entire fam…thank you for always being by my side and for making my sister’s dream trip to Paris come true in the most beautiful way possible.

“Happy birthday Lynnie. I love you doesn’t begin to encapsulate how I feel about you baby sister!!”

Fans of the duo dropped their compliments and birthday wishes in the post’s caption, with one saying: “Loved every look and the sister slay!”

A second shared: “You and Lynda are so cute.”

A third and fourth also added “You looked gorgeous” and “Cheers to your best year yet.”