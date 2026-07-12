Netflix to Drop 8 Blockbuster Movies & Beloved 90s Sitcom

Some of the biggest blockbuster movies of the 80s and 90s will soon disappear from Netflix. The streaming service has announced that it will drop eight hugely popular movies (including one of the top-grossing movies of all time), starring Hollywood legends like Eddie Murphy, Tom Hanks and Julia Roberts, as well as one of the most beloved sitcoms of the 90s.

They’re all scheduled to disappear on August 1, 2026, according to What’s On Netflix. Here’s what’s going away in a matter of weeks…

Which 1980s Classics Are Leaving Netflix in August?

Getty Tom Hanks, Eddie Murphy, Dustin Hoffman

Among the shows and films Netflix plans to drop on August 1 is the 1982 movie “48 Hrs” starring Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy, who was a star on “Saturday Night Live” at the time. The action comedy was a runaway hit that JoBlo editor-in-chief Chris Bumbray recently called one of the “most influential movies of the 1980s.”

Bumbray noted that after the movie’s success, the “Black guy/white guy buddy-action dynamic became the gold standard for the genre throughout the decade,” citing other 80s hits like “Miami Vice” and the “Lethal Weapon” franchise.

Another hit from that year, Dustin Hoffman’s “Tootsie,” will also be removed from Netflix on August 1. Hoffman played talented actor Michael Dorsey, who tried to overcome his reputation for being professionally difficult by adopting a female persona to land a job.

Released in December 1982, “Tootsie” became the second most popular movie of 1983, per TCM, and earned 10 Oscar nominations, with Jessica Lange winning the Best Actress award.

Another 80s classic about to disappear from Netflix is the 1984 movie “Splash,” the fantasy-comedy starring Eugene Levy, Tom Hanks, John Candy, and Daryl Hannah, who played a mermaid who arrives in New York City, looking for her long-lost love.

According to Box Office Mojo, the Ron Howard-directed movie cost less than $7 million to make, but raked in nearly $70 million in ticket sales. But if you want to watch it on Netflix, you’ll have to do so before August 1.

Which 90s Blockbusters Are Leaving Netflix in August?

Getty Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, and Martin Short

Numerous 90s classics are also being shown the door at Netflix, including Julia Roberts’ 1990 blockbuster “Pretty Woman,” co-starring Richard Gere and Jason Alexander. The movie not only turned Roberts into a superstar at age 22, but also became the fourth highest-grossing rom-com of all time, according to EntertainmentWeekly.

Also leaving Netflix in August are the two “Father of the Bride” movies starring Kimberly Williams-Paisley as the bride-to-be (and, later, young mom-to-be), Steve Martin and the late Diane Keaton as her parents, and Martin Short as the hilarious wedding planner. “Father of the Bridge” came out in 1991, while “Father of the Bride II” was released in 1994.

Both movies were big hits at the box office. The first film was a remake of the 1950s hit movie of the same name, starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor.

Also on the chopping block at Netflix is another 1991 classic, “Fried Green Tomatoes,” starring Jessica Tandy, Kathy Bates, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Mary-Louise Parker. According to Southern Living, the multi-generational friendship movie was a “surprise box office smash,” earning nearly eight times what it cost to make.

‘Home Improvement’ Will Be Dropped From Netflix, Too

Getty “Home Improvement” cast — Back: Earl Hindman and Taran Noah Smith. Front from L-R: Richard Karn, Zachary Ty Bryan, Patricia Richardson, Tim Allen, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Debbe Dunning.

In addition to those beloved movies, Netflix plans to drop all eight seasons of “Home Improvement,” which aired on ABC from September 1991 to April 1999. The show will remain available via Disney+ and Hulu, though.

One of the most-watched sitcoms of the 90s, “Home Improvement” starred Tim Allen and Patricia Richardson as the parents of three rambunctious boys, with Allen serving as the host of “Tool Time,” a DIY home show with his sidekick, played by Richard Karn.

Although many 90s shows have been given new life with reboots, the cast sincerely doubts that’s in the cards for “Home Improvement,” given the status of the former actors who played his sons.

While promoting “Toy Story 5” in June, Allen told Us Weekly, “They keep talking about how it could move forward, but they get stuck [because] there are some personality problems right now with the boys. They’ve got their own issues. I always thought it would be cool if it was a story about them. That’s a little challenging right now, to put it mildly.”

In February, Zachary Ty Bryan — who played eldest son Brad — was sentenced to more than a year in jail after his sixth arrest in five years, according to People. Meanwhile, Zachary Taylor Thomas (who played Randy) and Taran Noah Smith (who played Mark) have barely done any acting since the show ended.