The Gorgeous Julia Roberts’ Best & Most Beautiful Red Carpet Photos Ever

Academy Award-winning actress Julia Roberts is one of the most recognizable and beautiful women in the world today.

Roberts, 58, began her on-screen career in the late 1980s. Her first acting credits came in 1987, with an uncredited role in the direct-to-video erotic comedy film “Firehouse” and a single episode of the NBC drama series “Crime Story.”

Since then, she has become a household name with roles in movies like 1990’s rom-com “Pretty Woman,” 1991’s fantasy adventure “Hook,” 1998’s rom-com “Notting Hill,” and 2000’s biographical legal drama “Erin Brockovich” (for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress).

Roberts has also been nominated for Academy Awards on three other occasions — for 1989’s “Steel Magnolias,” the aforementioned “Pretty Woman,” and 2013’s “August: Osage County” — and that level of fame brings with it a plethora of red carpet appearances. Whenever the star steps out onto a red carpet, she is invariably the center of attention, which means countless photographs have been taken of her on them.

In this piece, we’ll look through Julia Roberts’ best and most beautiful red carpet photos ever.

The Oversized Men’s Suit

This is arguably Roberts’ most iconic red carpet look ever. At the 47th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 1990, the star wore a gray oversized men’s Giorgio Armani suit with a wide tie and boots. It was a truly bold power move.

An Oscar-Winning Look

Getty Julia Roberts at the 73rd Academy Awards in 2001.

At the 73rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2001, Roberts dressed to impress on her Oscar-winning night. Collecting the Best Actress gong for “Erin Brockovich,” she wore a timeless black velvet gown with white piping from a 1982 Valentino design.

Pinstripe Perfection

A year after wearing a men’s suit at the 1990 event, Roberts opted for another suit at the 48th Golden Globes a year later. This time, it was a stunning menswear-inspired navy pinstripe miniskirt suit. Another major tailoring statement by the star.

Champagne Superstar

Getty Julia Roberts at the 76th Academy Awards in 2004.

Roberts wore a gorgeous Champagne satin Armani gown with a brooch at the 76th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2002. An extremely sophisticated and refined look.

Pretty in Pink

Getty Julia Roberts with Linda Cardellini at the 91st Academy Awards in 2019.

Taking a break from her more neutral palette, Roberts wore a beautiful hot pink Elie Saab over-one-shoulder gown at the 91st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2019.

More Pink Hotness

Getty Julia Roberts at the premiere of “Ticket to Paradise” in 2022.

In Los Angeles, California, at the premiere of her 2022 rom-com “Ticket to Paradise,” Roberts again stunned in hot pink. This time, she wore a Greta Constantine dress with puffed sleeves. This one oozed fun and confident femininity. Roberts played Georgia Cotton in the film.

Floral Elegance

Getty Rupert Everett and Julia Roberts at the 55th Golden Globe Awards in 1998.

At the 55th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 1998, Roberts wore a gorgeous Todd Oldham embellished halter dress. The elegant number was colorful and bejeweled with a lovely floral pattern on it.

Tailored Tuxedo

Getty Julia Roberts at the “Armageddon Time” screening in Cannes in 2022.

Roberts looked incredible at the “Armageddon Time” screening at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France in 2022. She opted for a custom Louis Vuitton black tailored tuxedo jumpsuit featuring a navy satin lapel and tail.

Black Lace

Getty Julia Roberts at the 87th Academy Awards in 2014.

Roberts wore a black Givenchy peplum lace haute couture gown at the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2014. It had a deep plunging neckline and peekaboo paneling.

Getty Julia Roberts at the “Money Monster” screening in Cannes in 2016.

At the “Money Monster” screening at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in 2016, Roberts wore a beautiful black off-the-shoulder Giorgio Armani Privé gown. Notably, she opted to go barefoot for the occasion. The actress played Patty Fenn in the movie.

Roberts hasn’t had any acting credits in 2026. Her most recent roles came in 2025, when she narrated the Irish-British comedy-drama television series “Leonard and Hungry Paul” and appeared in the psychological thriller movie “After the Hunt.”

Her upcoming roles include 2027’s conspiracy thriller film “Panic Carefully,” as well as the heist sequel “Ocean’s 14” and the drama thriller “Little Bee.” The latter two don’t yet have confirmed release dates.

We can’t wait to see Julia Roberts back on our screens again. Moreover, we’re looking forward to seeing more of her looking fabulous on red carpets.

Julia Roberts’ filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.