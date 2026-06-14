The Iconic Drew Barrymore’s Best & Most Beautiful Red Carpet Photos Ever

Actress, producer, talk show host, and businesswoman Drew Barrymore is one of the most recognizable women in the world.

Barrymore, 51, became famous as a child and has been performing on screen since the early 1980s. Following her first role in Ken Russell’s 1980 experimental surrealist sci-fi horror film “Altered States,” she shot to instant superstardom with her role in Steven Spielberg’s classic sci-fi fantasy movie “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.”

Since then, she’s appeared in movies like 1992’s erotic thriller “Poison Ivy,” 1996’s slasher horror “Scream,” 2000’s spy action comedy “Charlie’s Angels,” and 2004’s rom-com “50 First Dates.” On the small screen, she’s known for appearing in the likes of soap opera “2000 Malibu Road,” the 2009 television film “Grey Gardens,” comedy horror series “Santa Clarita Diet,” and her own talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Inevitably, that kind of fame has brought countless red carpet appearances with it. At red carpet events, Barrymore is always the center of attention. Many photographs have been taken of her on them as a result.

In this piece, we’ll look at Drew Barrymore’s best and most beautiful red carpet photos ever.

Classy Nude

Getty Drew Barrymore at the 67th Golden Globe Awards in 2010.

At the 67th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2010, Barrymore wore a classy, barely-there, sparkling, one-shouldered nude Versace gown. In the above picture, she’s holding the award for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film. She won it for playing Edith “Little Edith” Bouvier Beale in television film “Grey Gardens.”

Tattoo-Inspired

Getty Drew Barrymore at a “Whip It” screening in 2009.

Barrymore wore a stunning, voluminous, billowing yellow Alexander McQueen dress with tattoo-inspired lace at the “Whip It” screening during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada in 2009.

Joyous Yellow

Getty Drew Barrymore at the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2021.

Barrymore’s outfit at the the CDFA Fashion Awards in New York City in 2021 comprised a bright yellow, tiered, tulle Christian Siriano gown with voluminous skirt and nipped waist. It was a truly joyous and larger-than-life look.

Pretty in Pink

Getty Drew Barrymore at the 61st Emmy Awards in 2009.

This look was pure Hollywood glamour. At the 61st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2009, Barrymore opted for a pretty princess-like sleeveless pink Monique Lhuillier gown with sparkly details and a voluminous skirt, paired with an elegant updo.

A Power Move

Getty Drew Barrymore at the premiere of “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.

At the premiere of “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in Hollywood, California, in 2003, Barrymore wore a crisp white tailored suit that let a black bra peek through. It was a fun, confident, power move that was as kick-ass as Dylan Sanders, her character in the movie.

The Woman in Black

Getty Drew Barrymore at the 77th Academy Awards in 2005.

Barrymore wore a fabulous, sophisticated custom, 1950s-style Oscar de la Renta strapless black gown, featuring delicate lace paneling on the sides, at the 77th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2005.

Pure Glamorous Femininity

Getty Drew Barrymore at the 64th Golden Globe Awards in 2007.

In Beverly Hills, Calfornia, at the 64th Golden Globe Awards in 2007, Barrymore wore a soft, drapey, light pink, sleeveless John Galliano for Christian Dior gown with elegant detailing at the waist and a small train. It oozed glamorous femininity.

Big Hair, Don’t Care

Getty Drew Barrymore at the premiere of “Grey Gardens “in 2009.

At the premiere of her 2009 biographical television movie “Grey Gardens” in Hollywood, California, Barrymore wore an incredible 1960s-inspired Alberta Ferretti white silk beaded dress paired with big hair.

Black Lace

Getty Drew Barrymore at the Met Gala in 2006.

Barrymore wore a striking strapless black lace Oscar de la Renta gown with a plunging neckline and intricate detailing at the Met Gala in New York City in 2006. The theme that year was “AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion.”

Baby Blue

Getty Drew Barrymore at the 66th Golden Globe Awards in 2009.

At the 66th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2009, Barrymore wore a baby-blue off-the-shoulder haute couture gown by John Galliano for Dior. It had a fitted bodice and floaty tulle skirt, and it felt romantic and ethereal.

As of 2026, Barrymore continues to host the ever-popular Emmy Award-winning syndicated talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

She has also appeared in two movies this year. They are the comedy film “Influenced” and the black comedy “Outcome.” In both movies, she appeared as herself.

As for upcoming projects, she will direct and produce a drama movie called “Surrender Dorothy.”

We look forward to seeing more of Barrymore looking fabulous on red carpets in the future.

Drew Barrymore’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.