Exes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Reunite for Rare Family Photo

A snowy family photograph offered a rare look at the relationship Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have built since ending their marriage.

The former couple appeared together in a birthday tribute shared by their daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, as Arnold celebrated turning 79 on Thursday, July 30.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Reunite in Family Photo

The rare photograph showed Arnold and Shriver, 70, seated close together on a bench during a family ski vacation. Both wore sunglasses and heavy winter coats as they posed against the snow-covered landscape. The photograph appeared in a carousel tracing Arnold’s life as an actor, father and grandfather. Katherine opened her message with, “Happy Birthday, Dad,” before adding, “So lucky you’re ours… and even luckier our kids get you as Opa.”

Katherine shares daughters Lyla, 5, and Eloise, 4, and son Ford, 20 months, with her husband, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt.

Another photograph from the same trip showed Arnold sitting beside his son Patrick Schwarzenegger. The family snapshots gave fans an intimate glimpse of the former California governor away from movie sets and public appearances, as reported by E! News.

Schwarzenegger has continued to speak warmly about Shriver, crediting their lasting bond to the life and family they built together. “So everything is kind of just as if we’re together, but we have separate lives,” he told People in 2023.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Her Father’s 79th Birthday

Katherine’s tribute highlighted Arnold’s close relationship with his children and grandchildren. Pratt also marked the occasion with a playful social media message celebrating his famous father-in-law.

Family vacations have remained important to the Schwarzeneggers. Arnold and Shriver previously joined Katherine, Pratt and their children for another snowy getaway in 2024.

“We returned, we skied, played with old toys and had a blast,” Katherine wrote after that vacation. She added, “Feeling beyond grateful for family and making memories.”

Maria Shriver Has Spoken Honestly About Their Divorce

Getty Arnold Schwarzenegger and wife Maria Shriver

Arnold and Shriver married in 1986 and separated in 2011 after the revelation that Arnold had fathered a son, Joseph Baena, with former household employee Mildred Baena. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.

Shriver later described the emotional toll of the breakup in her memoir, I Am Maria.

“My 25-year-long marriage blew up,” she wrote in an excerpt published by People. “It broke my heart, it broke my spirit, it broke what was left of me.”

Her healing took years, but the former journalist eventually reached a place where she and Arnold could spend meaningful family occasions together.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Put Family First

Getty Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

The former spouses share four children: Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Christopher. Despite the painful end to their marriage, both have emphasized their commitment to keeping the family connected.

“She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids,” Arnold told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023.

The actor said they continued celebrating holidays and birthdays together after their separation. Their latest family portrait reflects that effort, showing two parents who found a way forward while remaining present for their children and grandchildren.