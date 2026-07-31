Chris Pratt Hilariously Wishes Father-in-Law Arnold Schwarzenegger a Happy 79th Birthday

Chris Pratt is joining his father-in-law to celebrate a milestone birthday.

That father-in-law, of course, just happens to be champion bodybuilder-turned-movie star-turned California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger — and father of Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger — who just celebrated his 79th birthday.

‘Suspiciously Coordinated Outfits’

On the occasion of the “Terminator” star’s big day, Pratt shared a photo of himself and his father-in-law via Instagram Stories.

The photo, as it happened, was the same one that his wife posted earlier this year, in celebration of Father’s Day.

In that pic, the two men pose together, both wearing similar-looking dark blue shirts.

In Pratt’s post, he wrote atop the photo: “Happy Birthday @schwarzenegger Here’s to many more years of suspiciously coordinated outfits. Coincidence? Jury’s still out.”

Birthdays Past

Pratt has gotten into the habit of sending Schwarzenegger birthday greetings.

Back in 2024, he posted some photos of the two of them, including one in which they were competing in what appeared to be a stressful game of chess.

“Happy Birthday Arnold! You’re one of a kind,” Pratt wrote in the caption.

“Looking forward to another year of sage advice, good cigars, chess whoopings and hand feeding homemade cookies to the many barn animals that live in your kitchen,” he added.

Arnold is the Gift That Keeps On Giving

Earlier this year, Pratt crossed the pond to appear on BBC’s “The Graham Norton Show.” During his interview, he dished about what it had been like to spend Christmas with his famous father-in-law — who loves to shower his family in gifts.

“His love language is giving gifts, that’s for sure. He just goes all out with his gifts,” Pratt recalled.

“This year, one was like a six foot by eight foot portrait painting of all three of my children and him as Santa Claus, and it’s very lifelike and it’s very big and it’s him as Santa Claus and then the three kids peering around the Christmas tree seeing him eat a cookie,” he revealed.

As Pratt pointed out, the portrait was particularly seasonal.

“Yeah, I’m not sure exactly what we’re supposed to do with that for the rest of the year,” he observed. “I think we’ll have to break that out in November sometime.”

However, he also explained that putting the portrait in storage proved problematic.

“It’s big. It’s enframed and it’s a big massive canvas,” he explained, describing the portrait as “a wonderful decoration” and “very thoughtful gift.”

That, however, wasn’t the only gift that Pratt discovered under the Christmas tree.

“He also gave me a pair of crocodile boots that he wore in a movie,” Pratt revealed. “We have the same size feet.”

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79 Years of Fitness

For his part, Schwarzenegger celebrated his 79th birthday with a vigorous workout, which he shared with his nearly 27 million Instagram followers.

“I turn 79 today,” he wrote in the caption.

“I don’t want any gifts. Instead, my team and I are turning the fitness industry upside down,” he continued, referencing a special birthday discount to join his Pump Club fitness app.