Vanessa Bryant Says a Tearful Goodbye to a Family Member, Our Hearts Go Out

Over the past several years, entrepreneur and philanthropist Vanessa Bryant has faced many heartbreaking losses.

After losing her husband and daughter in a tragic accident in 2020, she dedicated much of her time and resources to creating new opportunities for underprivileged children athletes. Bryant also works closely with Baby2Baby, an organization designed to support mothers and children living in poverty.

Sadly, the Bryant family is navigating another devastating loss this week. On social media, Vanessa Bryant announced that her dear grandmother has passed away.

Vanessa Bryant’s Beloved Grandmother Passed Away

Getty Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant attend a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant’s hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Family has always been incredibly important to Vanessa Bryant. She surrounded herself with loved ones after losing Kobe and Gianna Bryant, especially her surviving daughters.

Sadly, the family said goodbye to Vanessa’s grandmother this week.

“I love you, Mami Tonia. We are going to miss you so much. 💔 ‘May God be with you, may the little angels watch over you, and may your angels never leave your side.’ ~ Antonia – Mami Tonia #Grandma,” Bryant penned on social media in Spanish, translated to English for this article. She attached a photo of herself planting a sweet kiss on Mami Tonia’s cheek.

Vanessa Bryant limited the comments, but many of her close friends and loved ones left kind words.

Getty Vanessa Bryant speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Many loved ones rallied around the Bryant family during this difficult time.

“I’m so sorry Vanessa I’m praying for you and the girls and your family God Bless you 🤍🤍🤍🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🕊️🕊️🕊️” Kris Jenner wrote.

“So deeply sorry for you loss V… we are here in any and every capacity you and the girls may need us❤️ see you soon!!!!” singer Monica added.

“I love you V! I am so so sorry for your loss 💔💔” Khloe Kardashian shared.

The Philanthropist Continues to Honor Her Late Husband’s Memory

Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing in 2020 completely changed the sports world, as well as his family’s lives. He and his daughter, Gianna, were survived by Vanessa Bryant and their other daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

Though it’s a painful chapter to remember, Vanessa Bryant has always done her best to keep Kobe and Gianna’s memories alive. On their wedding anniversary this year, she penned a heartfelt tribute to her late husband.

“Happy anniversary, baby @kobebryant!!!! I love you! #25 ❤️” the entrepreneur shared on Instagram, attaching several stunning photos of the couple during their marriage.

“I can’t say that I’m strong every day,” Vanessa Bryant told PEOPLE a year after Kobe and Gianna’s deaths. “I can’t say that there aren’t days when I feel like I can’t survive to the next.”

“This pain is unimaginable [but] you just have to get up and push forward,” she continued. “Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do.”

Our hearts go out to Vanessa Bryant’s family as they navigate this heart-wrenching loss.