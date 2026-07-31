Never-Before-Seen Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Claim She ‘Perished Shortly After She Was Taken’

Six months after “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona, authorities have released two never-before-seen ransom notes that were received by local news station KOLD in the days after her abduction.

On July 31, 2026, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department posted the first ransom note received on February 2 with a ransom demand and a second note, received on February 6, that apologized to the Guthrie family, revealing that Nancy “perished shortly after she was taken.” The department also confirmed that they believe her abduction was premeditated.

Why Authorities Are Releasing Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Now

Nancy Guthrie Investigation Update: Video & Ransom Note Details 1/3 pic.twitter.com/O0HDb8asMX July 31, 2026

The release of the two ransom notes confirms certain details that have been previously reported, including the first note’s demand for millions of dollars in cryptocurrency in exchange for Nancy’s return and that a later note claimed Nancy had died shortly after she was kidnapped.

On July 31, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department released the actual notes, with some redactions, and a press release that said, “These communications reveal distinctive patterns of word choice, syntax, and phraseology that reflect the writer’s unique linguistic style. They also provide valuable insight into the person’s mindset, motives, and the evolution of their tone over time.”

The release stated that the department suspects that “these distinctive linguistic characteristics may be recognizable to someone who knows or has interacted with the notes’ writer.”

The first note released was addressed specifically to Savannah, informing her that her mother was “safe but scared” and, if the ransom was received on time, would be released unharmed at a “safe drop off location back in Tucson” within 12 hours. If the ransom was not paid, the note said that Nancy would be killed, noting, “Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands.”

As previously reported, the note demanded that “bitcoin in the amount of $4 million USD” be received by Thursday, February 5, and the amount increased to $6 million if payment was delayed until the following Monday. The person who wrote the note also said there would be “no negotiation” to the terms.

The second note, sent on February 6, delivered the grave news that Nancy had not survived. Addressed to the Guthrie family, it stated, “We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition. We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related.”

The note continued, “She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you can all find peace. We are truly sorry.”

Sheriff’s Department Says Videos Indicate Nancy Guthrie’s Abduction Was Planned

NBCUniversal Savannah Guthrie with her mom, Nancy Guthrie

On February 5, the day before the second ransom note was sent, the FBI announced a $50,000 reward for information about Nancy’s disappearance and confirmed that there were serious concerns about her ability to survive without her heart medication.

“She is considered to be a vulnerable adult who has difficulty walking, has a pacemaker, and needs daily medication for a heart condition,” the FBI’s release said.

In its July 31 release, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said that two separate doorbell camera videos of an “unidentified male who knows what happened to Nancy” may have been filmed on separate days. The department said the videos are “critical” to understanding his “behavior and choices,” and also “indicate that he took steps to prepare for the event.”

The Sheriff’s Department urged anyone with possible information about Nancy’s abduction to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or 88-CRIME, which is completely anonymous, and that a reward remains available.