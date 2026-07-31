Jason Momoa’s Jaw-Dropping ‘Street Fighter’ Transformation Has Fans Stunned

Jason Momoa is taking on one of the most iconic characters in video game history — and fans are doing a double take.

The “Aquaman” star makes his first appearance as Blanka in the newly released teaser for the upcoming live-action “Street Fighter” movie, debuting a dramatic transformation that leaves him nearly unrecognizable.

Momoa Is Unrecognizable

Paramount Pictures released the first look on Thursday, July 30, giving fans a glimpse of Momoa’s version of the beloved green-skinned mutant ahead of the film’s Oct. 16 theatrical release.

The teaser introduces Andrew Koji as martial artist Ryu, who is thrown into an underground prison fight. Moments later, growls echo through the arena before Blanka makes his entrance, dragging another inmate from the cage while showcasing his signature electric abilities.

“The beast is unleashed,” the film’s official Instagram account captioned the preview.

Momoa’s appearance is a dramatic departure from his usual look.

His face is transformed with extensive prosthetics and visual effects, while his massive green body features sharp claws, pointed fangs and wild black-and-orange hair.

The character also wears ripped pants and a necklace decorated with large animal teeth, completing Blanka’s intimidating appearance from the long-running video game franchise.

Fans Can’t Get Enough

Although Momoa appears only briefly in the teaser, his entrance quickly became one of the biggest talking points among fans.

“To be honest I wasnt super excited about this movie… until now. @prideofgypsies again ya nailed a role,” one viewer commented.

Another wrote, “There’s only one king of the jungle, and that’s Blanka!”

Others praised how closely the film appears to resemble the games.

“They’re bringing the video game to life this is so awesome hahaha,” one fan shared.

“LET’S GO0000000,” another commented.

“Love this,” wrote one user.

Another added, “Finally get to see more of Blanka! I’m here for it! Let’s go!”

One fan simply called the casting, “Perfect.”

Momoa Loves the Character

Momoa has also spoken openly about why landing the role meant so much to him.

In a video shared by the movie’s official Instagram account, the actor revealed Blanka has always been his favorite character to play.

“Blanka. He’s my favorite,” Momoa said. “I always played him. I just love the beast. I love his moves.”

He also explained what made the character stand out whenever he picked up the controller.

“When you’re playing him, he’s like a big power bomb. He kinda just like drains people,” he said. “I kinda like kicking everybody’s ass. And Blanka’s the one you know aside from Ryu, he’s the one that kicks ass.”

According to the film’s official synopsis, “Street Fighters Ryu and Ken (Noah Centineo) reunite when Chun-Li recruits them for the World Warrior Tournament. As they face a hidden conspiracy, they must confront each other and their past-or face destruction.”

The cast also includes Callina Liang, Vidyut Jammwal, Mel Jarnson, 50 Cent, Roman Reigns and Rayna Vallandingham.

The new adaptation arrives more than 30 years after the first live-action Street Fighter film premiered in 1994. Based on the early reaction to the teaser, longtime fans are especially eager to see Momoa bring one of the franchise’s most recognizable fighters to life when the movie hits theaters this fall.