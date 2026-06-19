Jason Momoa Poses With His Strikingly Gorgeous Teenage Son & Daughter on the ‘Supergirl’ Red Carpet

On Thursday, June 18, Jason Momoa made a very special red-carpet appearance by walking the “Supergirl” fan event with his gorgeous teenage children. The event was held at London’s Leicester Square, and Momoa, who stars in the new film, posed for photos alongside his daughter, Lola Iolani, 18, and son, Nakoa-Wolf, 17, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet.

Jason Momoa Poses With His Gorgeous Teenagers

Getty Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, Jason Momoa, and Lola Iolani Momoa attend the Supergirl Fan Event

Momoa rarely attends public events with his children, but the trio looked great as they posed for photos. Lola and Nakoa-Wolf stood on either side of their father, looking smart in their all-black outfits. For the event, Lola wore a fitted, strapless black dress; she accessorized with black strappy heels, a red clutch, and headphones.

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Nakoa-Wolf looked grown up in smart black trousers and a black vest, sans shirt, while Momoa, who plays bounty hunter Lobo in “Supergirl,” wore a three-piece dark gray suit over a black vest. He also wore sunglasses and left his curly hair down.

Everything to Know About Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet’s Children

Getty Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

Momoa and Bonet married in October 2017. Bonet is also a mother to Zoë Kravitz with her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz, with whom Momoa shares a close relationship. The couple separated in 2022 and got divorced in 2024, People reports.

Joining the “Game of Thrones” actor on the red carpet for the “Supergirl” event was his loving girlfriend, Adria Arjona. She wore a stunning red dress with a plunging neckline for the occasion, and the pair looked so content as they posed for photos.

Getty Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona

It is rare for both of Momoa’s children to attend events with him, but fans may see more of his son in the future, as he has a role in “Dune: Part Three.” Nakoa-Wolf will play the role of Leto II, the son of Timothee Chalamet’s and Zendaya’s characters.

Momoa is incredibly supportive of his son’s career. “This kid—what the hell? I’m like, ‘No, no, you can’t act. No, you’re not going to be in this industry. No, no, no.’ And then he literally, he did it on his own,” he told ET in July 2025. He also said Nakoa-Wolf is “going to be way better than I have ever been. So I’m like, that’s what you want for your children. And he will be. He’ll be a force.”

While Lola does not appear to be following in her father’s footsteps, being a girl dad has changed Momoa’s life, and he is very protective. “I’m not going to do well with it,” he told Men’s Health in 2020 about his daughter starting to date. At the time of the interview, she was 13. “I’ll just hate it if she brings home some (expletive) bad boy.”

In the interview, he also discussed stepdaughter Zoë, saying, “I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family [as Zoë].”