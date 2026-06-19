Colin Farrell’s Delightful Red Carpet Appearance with His Gorgeous Sister

While it’s always exciting to see Colin Farrell pop up at an industry event, it’s perhaps even more thrilling when he shows up with someone special, like one of his beloved family members.

For instance, the actor just “made a rare red carpet outing with his sister, Claudine Farrell” on Wednesday, June 17, for “the season 2 premiere of Colin’s AppleTV+ series Sugar,” according to People.

Colin and Claudine Are a Delightful Duo

Getty Colin Farrell and Claudine Farrell

“Colin Farrell made his latest red carpet appearance a family affair by bringing his older sister Claudine as his date,” The Daily Mail reported.

Colin, 50, “looked handsome in a gray suit and tie as he posed with one arm wrapped around Claudine, 53, who works in Hollywood as a film producer after previously serving as her brother’s assistant,” the Mail noted. “Claudine wore a black blazer over a high-neck blouse and skinny trousers.”

Getty Colin Farrell and Claudine Farrell

The Mail also pointed out that the siblings’ “resemblance was apparent as they showed off their sparkly brown eyes and matching smiles for the cameras ahead of the screening at the Hammer Museum.”

The Siblings Go Decades Between Appearances Together

Getty Claudine Farrell and Colin Farrell

For those who aren’t aware, Colin “grew up in a close-knit Irish family with his parents Rita and Eamon and three siblings,” according to The Australian Women’s Weekly. Along with Claudine, Colin has another sister, Catherine, and a brother who shares their father’s name, Eamon.

While the family is close, this latest appearance from Colin and Claudine “marks the siblings’ first red carpet together in a decade,” People explains. “They last stepped out for the 2016 Met Gala in New York City, where Colin wore a black tux and Claudine wore a black dress with metallic details.”

Getty Claudine Farrell and Colin Farrell

And that’s not the first time there’s been such a long stretch between spying the siblings together.

Indeed, Colin and his family have occasionally been seen with each other at various events, yet sometimes go years before being spotted together again.

Getty Colin Farrell with sisters Claudine and Catherine

For instance, Colin was accompanied by both Claudine and Catherine at the New York City screening of “Tigerland” in September 2000.

Getty Colin Farrell’s mother Rita, brother Eamon and sister Claudine

Colin’s mother Rita, brother Eamon and sister Claudine then supported the actor while attending the European Gala Screening of “The Recruit” in March 9, 2003.

Getty Catherine Farrell and Colin Farrell

After that, Colin and sister Catherine were seen together during a special screening of “Phone Booth” in New York City on March 31, 2003.

Getty Colin Farrell and Claudine Farrell

Years later, Colin and Claudine popped up at The amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles on October 27, 2011.

Getty Colin Farrell and Claudiine Farrell

Following that event, the two were seen at the premiere of “Total Recall” in Hollywood, on August 1, 2012.

Getty Claudine Farrell and Colin Farrell

Claudine and Colin were also an adorable pair while attending the “Saving Mr. Banks” event in West Hollywood, on November 12, 2013.

Getty Catherine Farrell and Colin Farrell

Jump ahead almost another full decade and Colin appeared with Catherine at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills on February 13, 2023.