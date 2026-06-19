The Iconic Charlize Theron’s Most Gorgeous Red Carpet Photos From Over the Years

Academy Award-winning South African-American actress Charlize Theron is widely recognized as one of the most beautiful and talented stars in the world today.

Theron, 50, has been acting since the mid-1990s, with her first on-screen appearance being an uncredited role in the 1995 direct-to-video horror sequel “Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest.”

Now, she is known best for her Oscar-winning role in 2003’s “Monster,” her Oscar-nominated roles in 2005’s “North Country” and 2019’s “Bombshell,” and for appearing in the likes of 1997’s “The Devil’s Advocate,” 1998’s “Mighty Joe Young,” 2008’s “Hancock,” 2017’s “Atomic Blonde,” and 2026’s “Apex.”

The star’s fame has taken her to countless red carpets, where she’s always snapped by photographers. That means thousands of photographs exist of her on said red carpets.

In this piece, we’ll look at the iconic Charlize Theron’s best photos from red carpets over the years.

An Oscar-Winning Look

Getty Charlize Theron at the 76th Academy Awards in 2004.

On the evening she won her Best Actress Oscar for playing Aileen Wuornos in “Monster,” Theron looked absolutely stunning. At the 76th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2004, she wore a backless, shimmering gold embellished Gucci gown.

Ultrafeminine Chiffon

Getty Charlize Theron at the 61st Golden Globe Award in 2004.

At the 61st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2004, Theron opted for a pale yellow ruffled chiffon Christian Dior gown. Her ultrafeminine off-the-shoulder aesthetic looked even better holding the Best Actress Award (again for “Monster”).

Vibrant & Dramatic

Getty Charlize Theron at the premiere of “Mad Max: Fury Road” at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in 2015.

Theron went for an incredibly vibrant and dramatic look at the premiere of “Mad Max: Fury Road” at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in France in 2015. She wore a bright yellow Dior couture gown with corseted bodice and long train. Theron played Imperator Furiosa in the film.

The Headband Look

Getty Charlize Theron at the 69th Golden Globes in 2012.

Theron’s look at the 69th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2012 was glowing and elegant. The star wore a diamond-accented floor-length pale pink Dior couture gown with an embellished headband.

Black Dior Ensemble

Getty Charlize Theron at the premiere of “Atomic Blonde” in 2017.

In Los Angeles, California, at the premiere of “Atomic Blonde” in 2017, Theron wore a bold, coordinated black Christian Dior ensemble. It included a black leather Christian Dior bralette layered under a sheer black chiffon top with a plunging neckline.

Grecian-Esque

Getty Charlize Theron at the 96th Academy Awards in 2024.

At the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2024, Theron looked categorically statuesque wearing a gorgeous silver Grecian-esque satin Dior gown.

Tuxedo Confidence

Getty Charlize Theron at the premiere of “The Last Face” at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

Theron enjoyed one of her most confident and powerful red carpet moments at the premiere of “The Last Face” at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in France in 2016. She wore a sharp Dior tuxedo that mixed classic tailoring with modern edge.

Baby Blue

Getty Charlize Theron at the 91st Academy Awards in 2019.

At the 91st Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in 2019, Theron chose a look that was simple and sleek from the front, but striking from the rear. It was a pretty custom baby blue Dior gown with a dramatic open back.

Daring Body Stocking

Getty Charlize Theron at the premiere of “The Old Guard 2” in 2025.

Theron opted for a bold, modern, head-turning edgy ensemble at the premiere of “The Old Guard 2” in Los Angeles, California, in 2025. She wore a sheer body stocking with a Givenchy blazer and daring catsuit elements. The star played Andromache of Scythia in the movie.

Subversive Power

Getty Charlize Theron at the premiere of “Apex” in 2026.

In one of her most recent red carpet appearances, Theron went for a subversive power look, blending intricate tailoring and sensuality. At the premiere of “Apex” in New York City in 2026, she wore a black Dior men’s suit blazer with a dramatic white pleated collar (boldly worn without a shirt underneath). Theron played Sasha in the film.

In 2026, in addition to “Apex,” Theron will also appear as Calypso in Christopher Nolan’s epic fantasy action movie “The Odyssey.”

Other upcoming projects she has include the thriller movie “Tyrant” and the action sequel “Atomic Blonde 2.”

We can’t wait to see Theron’s upcoming work. Moreover, we’ll look forward to seeing her looking fantastic on more red carpets in the near future.

Charlize Theron’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.