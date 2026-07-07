Gorgeous Charlize Theron Dazzles at ‘The Odyssey’ Premiere — ‘This Is How You Do London’

It was the world premiere of Christopher Nolan’s epic fantasy action movie “The Odyssey” in London, England, last night (Monday, July 6) and the stars were out in force for the event. Per Variety, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, with critics calling it a “staggering achievement” and a feat of “flawless filmmaking.”

The stars present at the premiere, of course, included the movie’s cast. The likes of Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Samantha Morton, and Mia Goth all turned out looking fabulous for the occasion.

One notable member of the cast who showed up looking particularly stunning was the Academy Award-winning South African star Charlize Theron.

Getty The cast of “The Odyssey” at the movie’s London premiere.

“Monster,” “Hancock,” and “Prometheus” star Theron, 50, plays the nymph character Calypso in the film. Calypso helms from the island of Ogygia and tries to keep Damon’s Odysseus as her immortal husband.

The actress and producer wore a dramatic black velvet Givenchy gown paired with oversized white arm warmers at the premiere (per Red Carpet Fashion Awards).

The beautiful star took to social media to show off her dazzling look from “The Odyssey” red carpet.

Charlize Theron Gave Her Instagram Followers a Treat

Charlize Theron shared her look from “The Odyssey” premiere with her 8.2 million followers on her Instagram account.

In her first post, Theron posted a single picture of her gazing out of a window in her Givenchy outfit. She simply captioned the post, “LONDON WORLD PREMIERE.”

Her fans and followers loved it, with one of them commenting, “You look stunning! The English are so lucky! You’re a sweetheart in every sense of the word! Have a wonderful evening, you and your little team! Excellent work! 😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 🎥 🎬”

Another one wrote, “Am I the only one who is going to watch the movie just to see her? ✨ She is beautiful btw 🥰🥰🩷🩷.”

Someone else said, “Without a doubt, you are the most beautiful queen in the world……..”

Finally, one Instagram user noted, “So much passion in this photo without saying a word ❤️🖤🔥.”

Theron’s Second Post Contained More Photos

Charlize Theron also treated her fans and followers to a second post, which contained five photographs and a video.

The five pictures showed off her outfit from various angles, while the video showed her posing for the press at “The Odyssey” premiere — including in front of a giant prop Trojan horse.

Theron captioned this one, “This is how you do London 🤍.”

The star’s followers loved this post, too, with many posting their thoughts in the comments section.

One big fan commented, “Beauty…stunning beauty. Thanks for the wonderful pictures!”

Another of Theron’s followers said, “I adore you Charlize! The best actress in the world! Whether you are an Atomic Blonde or a Monster, you are terrific! ❤️❤️😍”

“Damnnnnnn QUEEN 🔥🔥🔥,” said one individual.

Someone else wrote, “Ahhhhhh you’re so 😍😍😍😍😍 just look at the last pic ahh so bad ass 🔥🔥.”

Last but not least, one Instagram user said, “Can’t believe I was considering ditching this app…”

“The Odyssey” hits theaters around the world on Friday, July 17. We wish Nolan, Theron, and the rest of the cast and crew all the success in the world with the movie. Get your tickets now and go see it!

Charlize Theron’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.