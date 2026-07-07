Penelope Cruz, 52, Turns Heads in a Black Lace Gown for the Cover of Porter Magazine

Penelope Cruz has always been a fashion icon, but her latest look for the cover of Porter Magazine has fans swooning. The Invite star modeled an array of looks for Porter Magazine, but her black lace gown look is stopping fans in their tracks. Seriously, Cruz’s black lace look is beyond stunning and it has everyone wanting to learn more about her style process! Below, see the photos and details of her alluring look!

Penelope Cruz Wowed for Porter Magazine

Getty Penelope Cruz

Ahead of the release of the movie The Invite, Cruz shared a series of photos from her rare photoshoot for the cover of Porter Magazine. She shared the photos to her Instagram with the caption reading, “@portermagazine @theinvitemov @a24,” and tagged everyone who made it possible. See the photos HERE!

We see her modeling a black Versace suit top, a floral black Alaia dress, and a double-breasted Khaite and Loewe black suit, but we have to talk about the photo on the cover!

In the first two photos, we see Cruz looking as stunning (and as sultry) as can be in a black lace Dolce & Gabbana gown, which featured a a sweetheart neckline and a form-fitting style. In the cover story, she discussed how she likes the sultriness of the Dolce & Gabbana dress and the power of the Loewe suit. Specifically, she said: “I could be both of those girls.”

Fans seriously adore the looks, commenting on her Instagram things like “You truly drunk from the Fountain of Youth because you look absolutely stunning🥹❤️” and “The beauty!!!”

Truly, we’re obsessed with this elegant look, it’s the perfect mix of gorgeous and alluring.

Penelope Cruz Is a Fashion Icon

Getty Penelope Cruz

Speaking of the release of The Invite, which stars Cruz alongside Olivia Wilde, Seth Rogan, and Edward Norton, dramedy about a marriage on thin ice that starts to spiral when enigmatic neighbors come for a dinner party. But back to Cruz!

Cruz has been a style icon for literally decades, wowing in an array of colors, and an array of styles. And now, she’s making sure everyone knows black is her color for this new era!

In a previous interview with Interview Magazine in 2017, the Vicky Cristina Barcelona star gushed about her love for fashion, simply saying, “I love fashion and fashion photography!” But she also talked about her campaign work with Ralph Lauren, and how it’s inspired her.

“I have followed Ralph Lauren’s work since I was very little. I love his taste and he is sexy and classy at the same time,” she said. “And I am also getting to work with photographers like Bruce Weber, who can teach me a lot of things. I want to be a photographer some day and combine it with my work.”

And in the same interview with Porter Magazine that she did the cover shoot with, Cruz discussed her love for fashion again. She said to the outlet, “My sister and I share a love of fashion. We still exchange things. I love going in her closet.”