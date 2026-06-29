Olivia Wilde Reveals How a Hollywood Costar Saved Her Life During Terrifying On-Set Accident

Olivia Wilde is crediting Walton Goggins with saving her life during a frightening accident while filming “Cowboys & Aliens” more than a decade ago.

The actress and director shared the story during Monday’s episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast with hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman while promoting her upcoming film, “The Invite.”

Wilde Opens Up About the Scary Moment

Looking back on the 2011 sci-fi Western, Wilde said one split-second decision by Goggins prevented what could have been a tragic outcome.

“Walt Goggins saved my life on that movie,” Wilde said.

The actress explained that the accident happened during an action sequence in which she, Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford were riding at full speed across the Arizona desert.

“I had a very bad horse accident and he saved me,” she recalled. “Basically, we were galloping across — I’ve ridden horses my whole life — I have a lot of confidence with riding English style; this was Western, different.”

After weeks of filming, Wilde admitted the cast had become increasingly comfortable riding.

“And we were at that point, like two months in, and we got real cocky with it. And we were pretty competitive.”

The scene called for dozens of riders to charge together.

“It was me and Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford galloping like full sprint across the desert. With like 40 horses behind us,” she said. “And it was like we were leading the charge to fight the aliens or whatever — whatever we were doing in that movie.”

As they approached a large ditch, Wilde realized her horse was about to jump it.

“We got to a part where I could see ahead of us that there was a large ditch, like a six-foot ditch,” she explained. “And I was like, this horse is going to jump that ditch. And I’m on this western saddle, no helmet, because I’m playing like an old-timey lady.”

She joked about her character’s secret in the film, adding, “Spoiler: I was actually an alien.”

The jump didn’t go as planned.

“So sure enough, this horse jumps and bucks me off in the craziest way.”

Goggins Saved the Day

After hitting the ground, Wilde said she landed in position where the riders behind her couldn’t see her because she was hidden by a dirt embankment.

“And there was also a lot of dust,” she said. “And I remember having my ear to the ground and I could hear it. And it sounded like thunder, like they were coming towards me.”

As dozens of horses charged toward her, Wilde believed she was about to be trampled.

“And I had the thought — it sounds so dramatic — but I thought it’ll be quick,” she said. “It’ll be like pulverized applesauce. Out. And I was waiting for it to happen.”

That’s when Goggins reacted.

“Then Walt Goggins had seen it ahead of him,” Wilde recalled. “And in a split second, thought to turn his horse sideways, right in front of me and let everyone bash into him.”

She praised the actor’s riding ability, explaining that he was able to control his horse while shielding her from the stampede.

“And people split the two sides around us, thinking he had just like gone insane. But he was protecting my body on the ground. And so I owe him my life.”

Shepard was stunned by the story, responding, “Wow. He’s a real-life hero.”

Padman added, “He didn’t even bring that up when he was on the show.”

Despite the terrifying accident, Wilde said “Cowboys & Aliens” remains one of her favorite filmmaking experiences.

“It was the most fun I’ve ever had,” she said. “It was like riding horses with Han Solo. It was literally Harrison Ford and Daniel Craig and me and Sam Rockwell, who became one of my best friends.”

The film, directed by Jon Favreau and based on the graphic novel of the same name, also starred Paul Dano, Clancy Brown and Wyatt Russell.