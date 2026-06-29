Radio DJs & Talk Show Hosts Axed Across U.S. in ‘Worst Layoff Round in Radio History’ — Who’s Off the Air

Radio DJs and hosts across the U.S., many of whom have been beloved local personalities for decades, have suddenly been taken off the air, leaving their listeners stunned. Most of the cuts announced in late June 2026 have been with iHeartRadio stations in what industry trade Radio Insights called the “worst layoff round in radio history.”

On June 24, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that in a memo to staff across the country, iHeartMedia execs said the company has “built new tech capabilities over the last several years” that will allow the company to cut its on-air workforce in many markets, claiming that the new strategy will “deepen our relationships with the listeners and communities.”

That doesn’t mean laid-off hosts will be replaced by AI, though. The memo, published in full by Radio Insights, also said the company is developing “new opportunities for our top personalities, making sure ‘Guaranteed Human’ is at the core of everything we do.”

Longtime Local Radio Legends Axed in Markets Across the U.S.

Radio DJs and talk show hosts in dozens of markets have been laid off over the last several days, with many announcing to their listeners in social media posts that they’ve been taken off the air. The cuts include many beloved personalities who’ve hosted their shows for decades.

Among the local radio legends cut, per Inside Radio, are Miami’s Doc Reno, who’s hosted afternoons at Big 105.9 since 2002 and the national late-night show “The Red Eye Rock Lounge,” and Denver’s Bret Saunders, who’s hosted the morning show on KBCO 93.7 for nearly 30 years.

In Corpus Christi, Texas, Steven ‘Rex’ Gabriel is out after hosting the morning show at rock station C101 for 36 years, per Radio Insight.

Meanwhile, after nearly two decades, WZXL 100.7 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, canceled Joe Borsello & Scott Reilly’s “JoJo & Scotty Morning Show.” In an Instagram post announcing his layoff, Borsello wrote, “Welp, that’s a wrap. 19 years working in radio and it ends on a random Wednesday. … It’s a long time coming but it’s time to re-invent myself and get a big boy job. If you have any ideas what a guy that spent 19 years trying to be funny professionally can do for a living, let me know 😂”

In Minneapolis, separate from the iHeartMedia layoffs, Hubbard Broadcasting cut Staci Matthews, who’s hosted afternoons at KS95 since 2003, and Matt Hutchinson, her on-air partner since 2019, according to Bring Me The News.

The layoffs of so many local radio legends have stunned listeners, flooding their favorite hosts’ social media accounts, including one who wrote to Matthews, “Oh my god this is the worst news ever!!!! you’ve been my favorite since i was a little girl – the last 20 years! i remember being a kid in the back seat asking my mom to turn on staci 🥲 and i’ll still only listen to the radio if you’re on. no more ks95 for me! you will be so missed!!!”

Which Popular Radio DJs & Hosts Have Been Laid Off in June 2026

News of layoffs at radio stations across the country continues to roll in, but we’ve compiled a lengthy list of some of the biggest market shockers where popular music DJs and talk show hosts have been cut in recent days. Most layoff news is via Radio Insight, unless another source is noted.

Allentown, Pennsylvania — B104 morning show host Mike Kelly after two decades, and his co-host, Becca Lynn. Also gone are Rock 95.1 midday host Joel Shimer and News/Talk 790 morning co-host and news anchor Daniel Holzman after 25 years.

B104 morning show host Mike Kelly after two decades, and his co-host, Becca Lynn. Also gone are Rock 95.1 midday host Joel Shimer and News/Talk 790 morning co-host and news anchor Daniel Holzman after 25 years. Anchorage, Alaska — 101.3 KGOT morning host Corey Bieber is out after 11 years in the role.

101.3 KGOT morning host Corey Bieber is out after 11 years in the role. Atlantic City, New Jersey — The “Mike & Diane” morning show is over at 95.1 WAYV, with Diane Mitchell and Mike Kelso getting let go.

The “Mike & Diane” morning show is over at 95.1 WAYV, with Diane Mitchell and Mike Kelso getting let go. Baltimore — After 27 years hosting middays at country station 93.1 WPOC, Bob Delmont is out. He will also stop hosting mornings on iHeart’s Classic Country stations across the U.S.

After 27 years hosting middays at country station 93.1 WPOC, Bob Delmont is out. He will also stop hosting mornings on iHeart’s Classic Country stations across the U.S. Cincinnati — Rock 102.7 morning show host “KiddChris” Foley is out after 14 years.

Rock 102.7 morning show host “KiddChris” Foley is out after 14 years. Cleveland, Ohio — Dan Stansbury lost his morning show gig at Rock 106.9 and his midday show at 100.7 WMMS.

Dan Stansbury lost his morning show gig at Rock 106.9 and his midday show at 100.7 WMMS. Dallas — Amanda Flores is done hosting middays at Star 102.1 in Dallas and stations where her show also aired in Houston, Sacramento, San Antonio, and Portland.

Amanda Flores is done hosting middays at Star 102.1 in Dallas and stations where her show also aired in Houston, Sacramento, San Antonio, and Portland. Denver — Denise Plante is done hosting middays at 106.7 The Bull, Ryan Schuiling is out as morning host at talk station 630 KHOW, and Gregg Stone will no longer host afternoons at classic rock station 103.5 The Fox (nor mornings at 92.9 The Bear in Fort Collins)

Denise Plante is done hosting middays at 106.7 The Bull, Ryan Schuiling is out as morning host at talk station 630 KHOW, and Gregg Stone will no longer host afternoons at classic rock station 103.5 The Fox (nor mornings at 92.9 The Bear in Fort Collins) Fort Myers, Florida — After 25 years, “The Freak Show” with “Flyin Brian” Jameson, Nicole Hernandez, and DJ Rifik is over at 105.5 The Beat and Todd Matthews is lost all three of his gigs — mornings at Kix Country 92.9 for 33 years, middays at Seaview 104.9, and afternoons at 95.3 The Beach.

After 25 years, “The Freak Show” with “Flyin Brian” Jameson, Nicole Hernandez, and DJ Rifik is over at 105.5 The Beat and Todd Matthews is lost all three of his gigs — mornings at Kix Country 92.9 for 33 years, middays at Seaview 104.9, and afternoons at 95.3 The Beach. Indianapolis — Erica ‘Ms. E-Klass’ Coleman will no longer host afternoons at hip hop station Real 98.3 and she’s also out at Real 93.1 in Louisville.

Erica ‘Ms. E-Klass’ Coleman will no longer host afternoons at hip hop station Real 98.3 and she’s also out at Real 93.1 in Louisville. Little Rock, Arkansas — Bo Dalton’s afternoon show is gone from Little Rock’s 95.7 country station as well as Kix 104.1 in Fayetteville and 99.1 in Fort Smith.

Bo Dalton’s afternoon show is gone from Little Rock’s 95.7 country station as well as Kix 104.1 in Fayetteville and 99.1 in Fort Smith. Oklahoma City — Jeff ‘J-Rod’ Blackburn lost both of his on-air gigs as afternoon host at classic rock station 94.7 and as co-host of the “TJ, Amanda & J-Rod” morning show at KJ103.

Jeff ‘J-Rod’ Blackburn lost both of his on-air gigs as afternoon host at classic rock station 94.7 and as co-host of the “TJ, Amanda & J-Rod” morning show at KJ103. Phoenix — KNIX midday personality Lois “Double-L” Lewis is out, per Country Aircheck.

KNIX midday personality Lois “Double-L” Lewis is out, per Country Aircheck. Pittsburgh — Travis Marzina lost both of his shows as midday host at 105.9 The X and as night host at Country station Big 104.7. Also, Val Porter is done hosting afternoons at classic hits station 94.5 3WS, per PBRTV.com.

Travis Marzina lost both of his shows as midday host at 105.9 The X and as night host at Country station Big 104.7. Also, Val Porter is done hosting afternoons at classic hits station 94.5 3WS, per PBRTV.com. Raleigh, North Carolina — Curtis Media’s country station 94.7 let go of “Q Morning Crew” co-host Amanda Daughtry

— Curtis Media’s country station 94.7 let go of “Q Morning Crew” co-host Amanda Daughtry St. Louis — Tony Mott will no longer host afternoons on Classic Hits 103.3, while BJ Holiday is done hosting middays at Gospel station Hallelujah 1600 and weekends on Hip Hop station 100.3 The Bear after a whopping 41 years. Meanwhile, Dustin “Haze” Monroe is out at Z107.7.

Tony Mott will no longer host afternoons on Classic Hits 103.3, while BJ Holiday is done hosting middays at Gospel station Hallelujah 1600 and weekends on Hip Hop station 100.3 The Bear after a whopping 41 years. Meanwhile, Dustin “Haze” Monroe is out at Z107.7. Tampa — AJ Malone will no longer be part of the morning show at 98 Rock.

AJ Malone will no longer be part of the morning show at 98 Rock. Washington D.C. — Night host Corey Calhoun on country station WMZQ 98.7, per Inside Radio.