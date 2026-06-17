Olivia Wilde Has a Hilarious Take on the Red Carpet Look That Had Fans Concerned

Actress Olivia Wilde is addressing the viral red carpet appearance that sparked concern among fans about her health.

The conversation all started after Wilde attended the opening night of her film “The Invite” at the San Francisco International Film Festival on April 24, with photos and videos from the event quickly drawing attention online. Now, Wilde is opening up about that moment after chatting with Alex Cooper on “Call Her Daddy,” even poking fun at herself for looking like a “dead body.”

Olivia Wilde Laughs Off Viral Red Carpet Moment on ‘Call Her Daddy’

Getty Olivia Wilde attends as FENDI Presents The Baguette® 26424 Re-Edition at FENDI Flagship on May 19, 2026 in New York City.

Olivia Wilde was the latest guest on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, where the actress addressed the viral red carpet moment in April that had fans concerned about her well-being.

As Cooper began to address the moment, Wilde threw her head back and laughed, telling the host, “I’m so happy you’re bringing this up.”

“Jump scare! Looking like an actual dead body,” Wilde said, adding, “I looked like—did you ever watch, are you too young for, ‘Tales from the Crypt?’

The “Don’t Worry Darling” star then jokingly compared herself to the host of the series, a corpse named the Cryptkeeper.

“Somebody out there will know what I mean. There was like a little dead, cacophagous man. I looked like a shrunken—I don’t even know how to describe it. It was absolutely insane. And I could not believe it,” she added.

@sfgate On Friday, Olivia Wilde’s new film “The Invite” opened the San Francisco International Film Festival at the Castro Theatre. The claustrophobic, not-so-romantic comedy is set in San Francisco and filmed scenes at Molinari Delicatessen, A.P. Giannini Middle School and the Glen Park BART station. “I think we really took advantage of everything that I love so much about this city,” Wilde said on the red carpet before the screening. “It’s such an incredible cultural melting pot, and you can feel that. It sets the tone for our film.” “The Invite” premiered at Sundance, sparking a bidding war before being acquired by A24 for more than $10 million. It opened in theaters June 26. Visit the link in bio for more. ♬ original sound – SFGATE

Wilde then told the host that she initially saw pictures of herself on the red carpet, but didn’t think it would go viral because it was a smaller event. However, the videos and photos of Wilde did go viral, but she and her friends were able to have a good laugh about it, knowing that she didn’t actually look that way.

“People were diagnosing me with Graves’ disease. Megyn Kelly did an entire segment about how much I looked dead … But I was really like, “This is undeniably hilarious,” she said.

Wilde even shared that she showed the viral photos to her brother, who “did a full spit take.” She added, “You have to [expletive] learn to laugh at all this [expletive] because it’s ridiculous.”

Wilde Addressed Fans’ Concerns With a Funny Video in May

Getty US actress Olivia Wilde attends the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on April 18, 2026.

Wilde showed she could laugh at the situation by sharing a humorous video on her Instagram Stories in May. According to E! News, Wilde was seen snuggled in bed when her younger brother jokingly asked, “Do you care to address recent rumors that you’re a resurrected corpse?”

In the clip, Wilde hilariously added a photo of herself from that night and a photo of Gollum from “The Lord of the Rings.” She then blamed the camera lens for her look, sharing, “It was the fisheye lens and not the… I don’t know why I was so close to the camera. I didn’t have to be.” She then shared, “It’s startling; it’s a startling image.”

“I’m not dead,” she added, with a playful caption on her post that read, “Leave it to your little brother to give you the maximum amount of [expletive].”