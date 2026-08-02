Sandra Bullock Celebrates Sister Gesine With Rare Photos: ‘No Deeper Tie, No Stronger Bond’

Sandra Bullock is celebrating the bond she shares with her sister in a big way. The Oscar winner marked International Sister’s Day with a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to her younger sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, whom she affectionately calls Gigi.

Sandra Bullock’s Sweet Tribute to Gesine

Getty Sandra Bullock and Sister Gesine

The post included a series of photos spanning years together, including a candid shot from a “Today” show cooking segment alongside Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, a playful selfie from a flight, and warm, casual moments from what appear to be family gatherings.

“When you have a sister, someone who knows the story of who you were and who you will always be, there is no deeper tie, no stronger bond,” Sandra wrote in her caption.

She continued, “I am so lucky to have this brilliant soul by my side who knows me, missteps and all, and still chooses to love me. Every. Single. Day.”

She closed the post with a message for both her sister and her wider circle of loved ones: “Happy International Sister’s Day. Both those born to you, and those you have chosen along the way! I love you, Gigi.”

The post quickly drew warmth from friends and fans alike, including Octavia Spencer, who wrote: “Beauties.” See their sweet photos here.

How Sandra and Gesine’s Bond Grew Over the Years

Getty Gesine Bullock-Prado and Sandra Bullock attend the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Lost City’ at Regency Village Theatre on March 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Sandra’s relationship with Gesine wasn’t always this close. The sisters, born six years apart to a German opera singer mother and an American voice coach father, spent much of their childhood split between the U.S. and West Germany. Gesine has said the age gap made things difficult when they were young.

“Our age difference made it impossible to be chummy when we were younger,” Gesine told The Guardian in 2011.

“No girl in her tender years, navigating through the trials of puberty, wants her annoying geek of a little sister hanging about.” It wasn’t until Gesine started high school, and later moved to Los Angeles for law school, that the two grew genuinely close.

From Sisters to Business Partners

That closeness eventually turned professional. In 1995, the pair co-founded Fortis Films, Sandra’s production company, with Gesine serving as president and in-house attorney.

Together, they helped bring projects like “Miss Congeniality,” “Practical Magic” and “The George Lopez Show” to life.

These days, their paths have diverged; Gesine now runs a bakery and hosts television shows of her own, while Sandra continues acting and raising her children, but the sisters have said the bond between them has only grown stronger.

“When we’re finally together, we just want to spend time together,” Gesine told Texas Monthly in 2012. “We’re not going to work together. We’re just going to play together.”

The tribute to her sister comes as Bullock gears up for a major career moment of her own.

She and longtime friend and collaborator Nicole Kidman made a surprise appearance at a Cinespia screening of their 1998 film “Practical Magic” over the weekend, drawing screams from the crowd at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Practical Magic is the perfect movie to show at a cemetery,” Bullock told the audience, while Kidman thanked fans for their support in getting a long-awaited sequel made.