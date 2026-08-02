Rashad Jennings Remembers His Late Father at DWTS Con [EXCLUSIVE]

Former professional football star Rashad Jennings has been remembering his late father, Albert O. Jennings Jr., at this year’s first DWTS Con.

Rashad, 41, won Season 24 of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017, along with his professional partner, Emma Slater.

His father passed away at the age of just 67 on March 1, 2020. Rashad announced his passing on Facebook, two days later, on March 3. In his post about it, the star wrote, “Some of you have wondered why I’ve been so silent these last couple of days. Now that I’ve had time to travel from LA to back home here in Forest, Virginia and gather my thoughts, it is with the saddest, yet also the most joyful heart that I share with you that my dad, the patriarch of my wonderful family, Albert Jennings, has gone home to be with the Lord.”

The post also referenced the dance Rashad did for this father on “Dancing with the Stars.” Rashad wrote, “Most of you remember my dad from the night I danced for him on Dancing With The Stars Season 24.”

It was that dance that Rashad spoke of at DWTS Con.

Rashad Jennings Says His Dance for His Father Was ‘So Heartfelt’

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In an exclusive video filmed for EntertainmentNow, Rashad Jennings told his former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Emma Slater that his favorite moment from his time on the show was the contemporary dance he did for his father.

The pair hit the stage to cheers. After a little bit of banter with the crowd (including humorously referencing the shiny helmet camera Rashad was wearing), Slater said, “I love listening to everybody’s stories. I mean, this is fun for you, I’m assuming — I hope so — but this is actually really fun for us getting to hear people’s stories from the season.”

She then asked her former partner, “Rashad, what was one of your favorite moments from our season?”

Rashad answered, “I have tons of favorite moments, but one that sticks out for me, personally, thank y’all so much, um, it was the contemporary dance that I did for my father.”

He continued, “And it was so heartfelt for me. I cried the entire dance — y’all should go back and see it if you don’t remember — but my father ended up passing away seven years ago, but that’s a memento and a token that I always can look back at. It was a special, unique day for me, so that will always be a memory, for sure.”

The star then lightened the tone a little and added, “But then all the fun times, too, like the mistakes. You know, off beat. I fell down the stairs doing ‘Beauty and the Beast’ I don’t know if y’all can remember that. And then, also, the Pasodoble.”

It was a lovely insight into Rashad’s time on the show and brought up lots of great memories for “Dancing with the Stars” fans.

Jennings Is Having Great Fun at DWTS Con

Rashad Jennings appears to be having a fabulous time at DWTS Con. He’s been uploading lots of content to his Instagram account from the event, sharing it with his 200,000 followers.

In one post, Rashad films a lady in a pink cowboy hat having an amazing time. He captioned the video, “I found the perfect Dancing With The Stars/Giants fan in the arena! 😍😂😍 – nothing like LIVE performances! Shout out to team CHACHA!!!”

Rashad, of course, played as a running back for the New York Giants from 2014 until 2016. As a fan of Rashad’s former team and of “Dancing with the Stars,” the lady must have been in her element at DWTS Con in Rashad’s company.

Instagram users loved the video and enjoyed seeing Rashad at DWTS Con. One of them wrote in the comments section, “Honestly one of my fave celebrities to do the show. I want another all star season. Run it back!”

Another one commented, “Seeing @rashadjennings back is a dream come true!! He’s got my vote for EVA!!!! 😍”

We’re so glad Rashad Jennings is enjoying his time at DWTS Con. It’s also great that he had the opportunity to reminisce about his favorite moment. May his father rest in eternal peace.