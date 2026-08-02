Big Brother 28 Live Feeds: Veto Win Reshapes Haley’s HOH Strategy

The Big Brother 28 house entered Day 26 with another major decision on the horizon after Taylor captured the Power of Veto, guaranteeing her safety and forcing Haley to name a replacement nominee. According to Rob Has a Podcast hosts Taran Armstrong and AJ Norris, the veto result sparked a new round of strategic conversations as houseguests debated nominations, questioned hidden powers and reassessed where alliances stood heading into eviction week.

Although Drew remained the primary target for many players, Haley’s replacement nomination became the day’s biggest discussion. Several houseguests offered different ideas for how the week should move forward, while others focused on the long-term impact of each possible decision rather than the immediate vote.

Taylor’s Veto Win Opens New Possibilities

Taylor’s victory changed the direction of Haley’s Head of Household reign by guaranteeing that one nominee would leave the block and another houseguest would take their place. According to Armstrong and Norris, Haley leaned toward nominating Lyric despite suggestions from others that Mallory should be considered instead.

Kamu and Chuk believed nominating Mallory could help reveal whether rumors about a possible hidden power were true. Haley, however, continued evaluating Lyric as the stronger strategic option, illustrating how differently players viewed the week.

The hosts noted that the disagreement reflected the increasingly layered strategy inside the house, with several players weighing immediate goals against future positioning.

CBS Taylor Brown on ‘Big Brother 28’

Mystery Power Keeps Houseguests Guessing

Another major topic throughout the day involved speculation surrounding a possible hidden power. According to Armstrong and Norris, many houseguests questioned whether Mallory had received a special advantage, while others considered whether Drew might actually be the player holding it.

Those conversations influenced strategic planning as players tried to anticipate moves that had not yet happened. Dee and Rick Devens also spent time discussing different possibilities while comparing information gathered from conversations across the house.

Meanwhile, Drew continued talking about future Head of Household scenarios, leading some players to wonder whether he knew more than he was revealing. Armstrong and Norris discussed how those conversations fueled additional speculation, even though no concrete evidence confirmed who possessed any special advantage.

Elsewhere, Barrett continued evaluating his place within the alliance structure, while Angela remained focused on protecting her own position after expressing concern about Drew’s intentions. According to Armstrong and Norris, those differing perspectives highlighted how quickly information can be interpreted in different ways depending on each player’s strategic outlook.

Despite the uncertainty, the overall tone inside the house remained focused on preparation rather than panic. Players continued gathering information, strengthening relationships and considering multiple paths forward before Haley finalized her replacement nominee.

By the end of Day 26, the veto competition had created fresh opportunities for strategic conversations without completely settling the week’s direction. Armstrong and Norris noted that the replacement nomination, ongoing speculation about hidden powers and shifting alliance dynamics all had the potential to influence the coming days. With houseguests continuing to adapt as new information emerged, Big Brother 28 remained unpredictable heading into another important stage of the game.