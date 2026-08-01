Big Brother 28 Live Feeds: Haley’s HOH Brings New Strategy Conversations

The Big Brother 28 house continued adjusting to Haley’s Head of Household reign during Day 25 as nominations, alliance discussions and long-term strategy remained at the center of the game. With Drew, Melody and Taylor on the block, houseguests spent much of the day evaluating where relationships stood and considering how this week’s decisions could affect future rounds. According to Rob Has a Podcast hosts Taran Armstrong and Chantele Francis, conversations focused less on dramatic moves and more on positioning as players looked for the strongest path forward.

Although Haley entered the week with an initial plan, discussions throughout the house continued influencing how players viewed the nominations. Multiple alliances revisited earlier conversations while trying to determine which decisions would best strengthen their games beyond this week’s eviction.

Drew Looks for New Opportunities

One of the day’s biggest storylines centered on Drew, who increasingly realized his position in the house had become more complicated. According to Armstrong and Francis, Drew continued meeting with Haley in hopes of improving his standing, but those conversations did little to change the direction of the week.

As strategy evolved, several houseguests viewed Drew as the most likely target moving forward. Rather than giving up, however, Drew continued searching for ways to improve his chances, recognizing that upcoming competitions could quickly reshape the game.

Armstrong and Francis noted that the Power of Veto remained the biggest opportunity for the week to take a different direction, leaving players focused on keeping their options open until the competition concluded.

Rick Devens earns the ‘Diamond Veto’ power in the BB Time Capsule during Week 2 of “Big Brother” Season 28

Alliances Continue to Evolve

Beyond the nominations, much of Day 25 centered on strengthening relationships and evaluating trust within existing alliances. According to Armstrong and Francis, Lyric continued building connections throughout the house, although Kamu’s visible support prompted some players to reconsider where everyone’s loyalties truly stood.

Meanwhile, conversations involving Dee and Angela continued influencing the broader strategic picture as players compared information and weighed possible future scenarios. While speculation surrounding powers and long-term plans remained part of several discussions, no major revelations emerged by the end of the day.

The hosts also highlighted how Barrett continued evaluating his own position while looking for opportunities to improve his standing. With several houseguests recognizing that future Head of Household competitions could dramatically change the balance of power, many players appeared focused on maintaining flexibility instead of committing too early.

Outside of strategy, Haley continued reflecting on an earlier disagreement with Melody, with Armstrong and Francis noting that the conversation remained part of the day’s ongoing discussions. Even so, gameplay quickly returned to alliance management as houseguests shifted their attention toward nominations, potential veto outcomes and the week ahead.

By the end of Day 25, the overall direction of the week had become clearer, but several important questions remained unanswered. Armstrong and Francis emphasized that the upcoming Power of Veto competition still had the potential to reshape the nominations and influence the house’s next strategic decisions. With relationships continuing to develop and players carefully managing trust across multiple alliances, the Big Brother 28 game remained fluid as another busy week unfolded on the live feeds.