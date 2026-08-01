Survivor’s Christian Hubicki Explains Why Rick Devens Has Thrived on Big Brother 28

Survivor fan favorite Christian Hubicki believes Rick Devens has found the right balance on Big Brother 28, and he says watching his longtime friend compete has been both familiar and entertaining.

Appearing on the Royal Tea podcast on the Heavy Crown Network with hosts Tiffany Mitchell, Hannah Chaddha, Claire Rehfuss and Derek “Big D” Frazier, Hubicki discussed his growing interest in “Big Brother”, his experience on “Survivor 50” and why Devens’ social approach has stood out during the season.

Although Hubicki admitted he is still learning the complexity of the “Big Brother” game, he said following the live feeds has given him a new appreciation for how quickly relationships and alliances evolve compared with “Survivor”.

Christian Hubicki Says Rick Devens Has Stayed True to Himself

Hubicki explained that watching Devens on the live feeds reminded him of the player he competed alongside on “Survivor”.

“It’s so familiar,” Hubicki said while describing Devens’ conversations inside the house. He praised Devens’ ability to remain agreeable during discussions, explaining that his friend naturally knows how to keep conversations moving without escalating conflict.

Hubicki also pointed to Devens’ background as a television news anchor, saying that experience helps him adapt to the playful and unpredictable moments that often become part of the “Big Brother” experience. Rather than forcing attention onto himself, Hubicki believes Devens has shown patience while still remaining strategically engaged.

According to Hubicki, that measured approach differs slightly from the version of Devens he saw on “Survivor”. While he described his friend as someone who enjoys bold gameplay and memorable moments, he believes Devens has shown greater restraint early in the season by focusing on long-term positioning instead of making unnecessary waves.

CBS (L-R) Ozzy Lusth, Jonathan Young, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Joe Hunter, Rizo Velovic, Rick Devens, Emily Flippen, Tiffany Nicole Ervin, Cirie Fields, Aubry Bracco and Christian Hubicki attend Tribal Council on Episode 9 of ‘Survivor 50.’

Hubicki Appreciates the Strategy Behind Big Brother

The robotics professor also compared “Big Brother” to “Survivor”, noting that the longer format creates a completely different strategic environment.

Hubicki explained that food shortages on “Survivor” often affect players’ decision-making, while “Big Brother” allows contestants to focus more consistently on social relationships and long-term strategy. At the same time, he admitted the number of alliances and overlapping groups initially felt overwhelming as he tried to follow the season.

Despite that learning curve, Hubicki said he has enjoyed diving into the live feeds because they reveal conversations that viewers never see during the televised episodes. He compared the experience to following a long-running drama, where every interaction adds another layer to the overall story.

Later in the discussion, Hubicki also praised the value of building relationships with people who have different backgrounds and perspectives. Reflecting on both reality television and everyday life, he suggested that unexpected partnerships often create the strongest connections while opening the door to new opportunities.

As Devens continues navigating Big Brother 28, Hubicki said he looks forward to seeing whether his friend’s patient strategy continues to pay off. For now, he believes Devens has successfully balanced entertainment with thoughtful gameplay, a combination that has made his transition from “Survivor” to “Big Brother” especially compelling for longtime fans watching his journey unfold each week.