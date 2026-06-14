‘Survivor 50’ Duo Reportedly Tapped to Compete on Future Season of ‘The Amazing Race’ 

The milestone 50th season of “Survivor” officially crowned its winner – fourth-time castaway Aubry Bracco – during its dramatic live finale last month.

While the installment marked the retirement of several legendary contestants like Cirie Fields and Colby Donaldson, it seems fans may not have to wait much longer to see a few of the season’s players return to reality TV screens as new rumors suggest that fan favorites Christian Hubicki and Rick Devens have been contacted to potentially appear on an upcoming season of “The Amazing Race” together.

CBS/Getty Christian Hubicki and Rick Devens attend and Jeff Probst hosts the Survivor 50 Live Finale.

Despite originally appearing on separate seasons of “Survivor,” Christian Hubicki (“David vs. Goliath”) and Rick Devens (“Edge of Extinction”) proved to be two of the most entertaining players on the show’s recently wrapped 50th season.

Together, the duo pulled off blindside after blindside, staged an elaborate (if ultimately ineffective) fake Idol play, and even managed to single-handedly increase the season’s prize pot from the standard $1 million to a life-changing $2 million payout courtesy of the so-called “MrBeast Super Beware Advantage.”

In the end, however, their over-the-top gameplay – coupled with controversial twists courtesy of celebrity cameos from late-night host Jimmy Fallon – saw both Hubicki and Devens join the jury prior to last month’s finale.

That being said, it seems as if CBS hopes to capitalize on the pair’s popularity by having them join the milestone 40th season of “The Amazing Race.”

The unconfirmed rumors suggest that both Christian and Rick have been contacted by casting directors to gauge their interest in competing in the upcoming installment, which would likely air in Fall 2027, following the premiere of Season 39, which is scheduled to hit network screens this September alongside “Survivor 51.”

If the rumors prove to be true, Hubicki and Devens would join a relatively short list of “Survivor” contestants to compete on the race-around-the-world reality competition series, which currently includes: “Boston” Rob Mariano & Amber Brkich (Season 7 & 11), Natalie & Nadiya Anderson (Season 21 & 24), Ethan Zohn & Jenna Morasca (Season 19), Keith Tollefson & Whitney Duncan (Season 25), Rupert & Laura Boneham (Season 31), Corinne Kaplan & Eliza Orlins (Season 31) and Chris Hammons & Bret LaBelle (Season 31).

Fans Would ‘Love’ to See Hubicki & Devens Take on ‘The Amazing Race’

CBS (L) Rick Devens (R) Christian Hubicki on ‘Survivor 50.’

“I haven’t watched [‘The Amazing Race’] in a few years, but if they’re contestants, then I’d watch,” wrote one fan on Facebook after catching wind of the casting rumors, first circulated by “Surviving Tribal” on Saturday, June 13.

“They would be so much fun to watch!” commented another fan, while a third added, “They wouldn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of winning, but the comedy.”

While the rumors are certainly interesting to think about, we won’t know anything definitive for a while still.

CBS/Getty Phil Keoghan on “The Amazing Race” Season 36

Assuming that “The Amazing Race” follows its standard filming schedule, Season 40 will likely be under production from September to October 2026.

According to online leaks, Season 39 reportedly began filming its first leg in Vancouver, Canada on September 22, 2025, challenging contestants to race around the world in 12 separate legs that included stops in as many as five continents and nine countries before wrapping up in Honolulu, Hawaii on October 17, 2025.

Check out everything we know so far about “The Amazing Race” Season 39 – including its cast – right here. And be sure to check back in for future updates on both Season 39 and the show’s milestone 40th season as they become available closer to the fall.