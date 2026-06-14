How Much Does it Cost to Make a Season of 'Survivor'?

Since its inception in 2000, “Survivor” has always offered a staggering $1 million prize to the singular contestants who’s able to “outwit, outplay and outlast” their competitors.

Over the last 26 years, that rule has been broken only twice, with the prize pot being increased to $2 million during both 2020’s “Survivor: Winners at War” – which welcomed back 20 former champions to compete for the ultimate prize – and this year’s “Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans.”

While there was a time when the show’s grand prize was the largest ever offered on reality TV, its since been beaten out by programs like “Deal or No Deal Island” and “Beast Games” to name a few, though the payout is only a fraction of what it costs to actually produce any given season of “Survivor.”

From pre-production costs like set building and transportation, to on-island payments for contestants and crew, as well as funding longtime host Jeff Probst’s impressive salary, here’s how much CBS spends to produce each and every season of “Survivor.”

Contestants Payouts: ~$1.6 Million to $2.8 Million

CBS Jeff Probst eliminates Jenna Lewis-Dougherty on ‘Survivor 50.’

Over the last several years, “Survivor” fans have learned a lot about how much the show’s castaways get paid for their time on the island.

We know from fan favorite player Kelley Wentworth that the franchise pays its players on a sliding scale based on their placement in any given season. According to the castaway, first-eliminated players typically walk away from the competition with approximately $2,500, though this number has reportedly increased to $3,500 in more recent “New Era” installments.

Pre-Jury members overall are generally paid less than their competitors, due in part to the fact that they are typically sent back to the United States following their eliminations, with pay-out reportedly ranging from $3,500 to $15,000 depending on placement.

CBS Dee Valladares, Chrissy Hofbeck, Benjamin ‘Coach’ Wade, Christian Hubicki, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Emily Flippen, Ozzy Lusth and Rick Devens sit on the jury of ‘Survivor 50.’

From there, the money increases exponentially, with Jury members guaranteed to walk away with at least $20,000 after the show.

Corinne Kaplan, who competed on “Survivor: Caramoan” in 2013, previously reported that she earned a $20,000 payday following her 12th place finish on the installment, while previously earning $45,000 for her 7th place finish on “Survivor: Gabon” in 2008.

CBS Joe Hunter, Aubry Bracco and Jonathan Young sit at the Final Tribal Council of ‘Survivor 50.’

More recent contestants have revealed that end-game contestants earn even more, with the 3rd place finisher typically walking away with a check for $85,000, while the castaway who comes in second place reportedly cashes in approximately $100,000 for their time on the show.

Including the standard $1 million prize, the total cost for contestants is approximately $1.6 million for a typical 18-player season.

CBS Aubry Bracco poses with Jeff Probst after being declared the winner of ‘Survivor 50.’

That number can increase to $1.8 million if the season features a live finale, for which each contestant receives a $10,000 bonus, or even $2.8 million for seasons that feature an increased grand prize like “Survivor 50.”

Crew & Equipment Costs: ~$6 Million

Since relocating permanently to Fiji in 2016, “Survivor” has employed a massive production crew of approximately 300-400 people, including camera operators, producers, art directors, medical professionals, marine experts and challenge testers known as the “Dream Team.”

While we don’t have specific numbers on how much each individual crew member gets per season, reports suggest that the overall crew makes about $500,000 per episode. Over the course of a 12-episode season, that works out to a staggering $6 million per season.

That money is split across a number of smaller categories, including challenge production and testing, room and board for crew members, and the catering of more than 100,000 crew meals each and every season.

Thanks to the franchise’s seemingly permanent move to Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, the production saves a significant amount of money by employing local Fijian crew members and recycling old set pieces for reuse in concurrent seasons.

“Survivor” similarly uses the same cameras and sound equipment over and over, though the tools themselves are likely worth upwards of $100 million altogether.

Travel & Location Budget: ~$8 Million

Getty Mamanuca Islands, Fiji.

In order to host any given season of “Survivor,” CBS first has to fly all participating contestants – and two alternates – to Fiji a few weeks before filming begins.

While there’s no way to determine an exact cost for travel, we’d estimate that the round-trip cost per contestant is approximately $3,000.

The costs of filming in Fiji – including putting up Jury members at the “Ponderosa” resort following their eliminations – reportedly cost the production an additional $30 million per production block, which consists of two back-to-back seasons.

An additional $1.8 million is paid directly to local land-owning villagers who allow CBS to stage challenges and camps on their property.

Thankfully, by filming consistently in Fiji, “Survivor” celebrates the country’s terrific 47 percent tax rebate, meaning that the show only actually pays for about 53 percent of its on-site production costs.

Jeff Probst’s Per-Season Salary: ~$4 Million

CBS Jeff Probst competes in the ‘Wrist Assured’ immunity challenge on ‘Survivor 50’ Episode 9.

While details surrounding Jeff Probst’s original “Survivor” salary are wrapped up tight, modern reports suggest that the longtime host rakes in approximately $8 million a year – or $4 million per season – for his work on the series.

Now 64, Probst’s salary has no doubt increased significantly over the years after adding titles like executive producer and showrunner to his resume since joining the show at 38 years old in 2000.

Fans can check out a more thorough breakdown of Jeff’s net worth here.

Post-Production: ~$2 Million to $5 Million

The cost of producing “Survivor” doesn’t end once the cameras stop rolling and all the castaways after safely back home in the U.S., with the network dedicating an additional $2 million to $5 million on post-production each and every season.

This includes sorting through massive amounts of footage to single out the most important and compelling moments caught on camera over the course of any given 26-day season.

Once the ideal scenes are selected, they’re sent to a massive editing team including story editors, assistants and supervising producers who spend months piecing together the perfect season before handing the compiled footage over to the show’s visual effects, color correction and sound mixing teams.

Total Cost Per Season: ~$21.6 Million to $25.8 Million

CBS (L-R) Benjamin Wade, Chrissy Hofbeck, Christian Hubicki, Jonathan Young, Joe Hunter, Tiffany Nicole Ervin, Rizo Velovic, Emily Flippen, Ozzy Lusth, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Rick Devens, Aubry Bracco and Cirie Fields on “Survivor 50.”

Between contestant compensation ($1.6M – $2.8M), pre-production and crew costs ($6M), travel and location expenses ($8M), Jeff Probst’s salary ($4M) and post-production efforts ($2.5M – $5M), it costs CBS – on average – approximately $21.6 million to $25.8 million to produce a single season of “Survivor.”

These numbers stand to increase or decrease based on the specifics of a given installment, however. For example, “Survivor 50,” which featured 24 returning players, a live finale reunion, and a $2 million grand prize, undoubtedly cost more to produce than a typical 18-player “New Era” season with no live finale and a standard $1 million prize.

Our approximation comes out to roughly $1.66 million to $1.98 million per episode, on par with the reported $2 million per episode estimate reported by “TheThings” in 2024.