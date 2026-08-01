La Toya Jackson Shares Sweet New Video With Mom Katherine, 96

La Toya Jackson is giving fans another heartwarming glimpse of her beloved mother, Katherine Jackson.

The singer and television personality took to Instagram on Friday, July 31, to share a rare video featuring herself spending quality time with Katherine, who is 96 years old.

The brief clip captured the pair relaxing together while enjoying each other’s company, with an episode of “Family Feud” hosted by Steve Harvey playing in the background.

La Toya Shared a Sweet Message

Alongside the video, La Toya reflected on the special visit with a heartfelt message.

“Leaving Mother’s, it was a joy! We didn’t play games this times just talk and talk and talk and laughed! Have a great weekend guys and remember to love each other!,” she wrote.

While the video lasted only a few seconds, it quickly resonated with fans, many of whom were touched to see Katherine looking well and spending time with her daughter.

Fans Couldn’t Get Enough

“I love you and your mother as if you are apart of my family. I admire the relationship you have with your beautiful mother, it reminds me of my late mother and I relationship 🥹continue to be close to her. The love you all have for each other and for her keeps her strong,” one follower commented.

Another fan reflected on missing their own mother, writing, “I’d give anything to have my Mother back. your a wonderful daughter we get older and our children forget about us.”

Others praised Katherine’s enduring legacy.

“I just wish I could give Mrs. Katherine Jackson a hug. She has such a thoughtful and inspiring life story. Reading her book made me admire and care for her even more,” one person shared.

Another wrote, “Nothing like Mother and Daughter time. My 80 year old Mother and I spend time together and pray together.”

Some fans also paid tribute to Katherine as the matriarch of one of music’s most famous families.

“The mother of the legend Michael Jackson… Long live the King’s Mother,” one comment read.

Another supporter added, “Awww, this is so sweet and graceful! God bless both you & Mama K ❤️beautiful queens 🌹 sending so much love!”

La Toya Shared a Post a Few Days Prior

The latest post comes just days after La Toya shared another update featuring her mother.

Earlier in the week, she posted a video alongside Katherine and family friend Brenda Richie. In that post, La Toya encouraged followers to cherish time with their parents.

“Spending time with Mother!!! Brenda, I simply love it! Parents are so precious please show and give much love and enjoy them!” she captioned the clip.

In that video, Katherine stood smiling between La Toya and Richie inside what appeared to be her bedroom as the trio posed together for the camera.

La Toya has shared several rare updates featuring her mother throughout the year.

Back in March, she posted photos of the two attending church together shortly before Katherine celebrated her 96th birthday.

The pair smiled for the camera as La Toya wore an all-black outfit while standing beside her mom.

Although the Jackson family has largely kept Katherine out of the public eye in recent years, La Toya’s occasional social media updates continue to reassure fans and offer touching reminders of the close bond they share.

Judging by the warm response online, many followers are grateful for every glimpse of the beloved family matriarch.