Fans Praise Prince Jackson & Similarities He Shares With Late Father Michael Jackson in a Rare Social Media Post

Prince Jackson returned to social media in late July to share an update with fans on his YouTube video about his travels to Japan, giving a glimpse into his life and his relationship. To promote the video, Jackson has posted snippets of what to expect and highlights from his trip. The most recent of which was on Friday, July 31, when he posted a photo of himself posing alongside a monkey.

Prince Jackson Compared to Michael Jackson

In the caption, Jackson shared his thoughts, writing, “The last video of our Japan trip is on my YouTube channel. We’re going to Arashiyama and see some monkeys!” Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts, with many focused on Jackson’s late father, Michael Jackson, and the similarities his son shares with him.

“When I look at you, I still see the little boy from the home videos your dad used to film of you,” a comment reads. “Prince loving animals like his dad! Awww reminds us of Beloved Bubbles!!,” another fan shared.

“OMG!! Awesome photo! Thank you for sharing your Japan adventures on Insta/YouTube!” a third person shared. “Looks like so much fun!!! Off to see the monkeys! You are an animal lover just like your dad. Enjoy every moment!”

Jackson looks so happy in the photo, and fans love to see it. Other reactions include, “We love you @princejackson. You are an incredible, enlightened person,” “ALWAYS RESPECTFUL AND KIND LIKE YOUR DAD!,” and “Prince does anyone ever recognize you while you are out walking in public? You seem to be able to move around freely without any fanfare. Exactly what your dad wanted for yall to have normal lives.”

Who Is Michael Jackson’s Son Prince Jackson?

Michael died on June 25, 2009. He was 50. He left behind three children, Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson, and Bigi Jackson. Prince, whose given name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., is the late musician’s eldest child. He was born on February 13, 1997, to Michael and his then-wife . Paris was born in 1998; her mom is also Rowe. Bigi was born via an unnamed surrogate mother in 2002.

Michael was a proud father, and it was one of the greatest joys in his life. “Words can’t describe how I feel … I have been blessed beyond comprehension, and I will work tirelessly at being the best father that I can possibly be,” Jackson said in a statement, People reports. “I grew up in a fish bowl and will not allow the same to happen to my child. Please respect our wishes and give my son his privacy.”

Having children changed his outlook on many things in his life, including learning to forgive his own father, Joseph Jackson, for his childhood. “[Forgiveness] was not easy to come to, but once Michael had children of his own, that’s when he really began to understand Joseph,” J. Randy Taraborrelli, Michael’s friend, told People in an interview in April. “It was when he had his own kids, and he realized that there was nothing that he wouldn’t do for his kids. There were no obstacles that he would not overcome if it meant protecting his children. And once he realized that about himself, that’s when he really came to understand his father.”