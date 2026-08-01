Alexis Bellino Reflects on ‘Devastating’ Backlash From RHOC Fans

Alexis Bellino, now Janssen, returned to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” as a friend of the show for its 18th season. At the time, her casting was controversial because she was dating John Janssen, who had previously been romantically involved with Shannon Beador. Now, almost two years since her last appearance on the show, the mom of three is opening up about the backlash she faced, including saying she cried every night.

Bellino appeared on reality TV producer Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality With the King,” in August 2026 to recap the last episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Near the end of the video, he asked her for her feelings about how she had been treated on social media during and after season 18.

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She began, “Oh Carlos, I don’t want to end the pod on a negative note. I mean, I was in therapy, I was getting death threats, I was crying every night on John’s shoulder like, ‘What did I do? Why did I go back?”

Alexis Bellino Left Social Media Due To RHOC Season 18 Backlash

Getty Alexis Bellino attends the 35th GLAAD Media Awards.

Bellino continued discussing the backlash she faced amid “The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 18. First, she said that people like King, meaning the show’s producers, tried telling her that the audience would move on from her and the hate they harbored.

Bellino went on, “I went off social media for like four months. I didn’t post anything. My kids were like worried, and they’re like ‘Mom, we hate what’s happening to you.'” She then called the ordeal “devastating.” From there, she discussed what she gained from the backlash.

According to the RHOC star, “What it did to me, Carlos, was that it made me very strong. It also made my kids very strong. It made everyone realize that it is [very short-lived].” Bellio continued, “It’s like, yeah, I was the most hated person” for reasons she considered “inauthentic.”

Toward the end, she stated that “everyone got over it.”

It Was Reported in January 2024 That Alexis Was Returning To ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Getty Alexis Bellino and John Janssen attend Lionsgate’s LA Premiere of “The Housemaid.”

TMZ broke news of Bellino’s “Real Housewives of Orange County” return in January 2024. They spoke to a source who said, “Alexis is feeling energized and excited to be back in the mix. She has authentic relationships with many of the girls, so it feels completely natural to be spending time with friends.”

At the time, this was roughly one month after Bellino publicly confirmed her relationship with Janssen. In August 2024, he spoke about their relationship during an appearance on “Reality With the King.” Janssen said, “I tell her she’s perfect all the time and she is perfect for me.”

He continued, “She is confident. She is, and that’s an overused phrase, but she is absolutely as beautiful on the inside as on the outside, and she brings out the best in me. I’ve never ever felt truly loved until Alexis, and I’ve never felt more loved.”

After that, he referred to Bellino as his “true partner in life.” He went on, “I don’t keep anything from her. We are a 100% open book. We communicate better than I’ve ever communicated. She’s funny as hell. We laugh all the time. She is an incredible person, and I say this all the time.”