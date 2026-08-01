5 Shows To Watch if You Love ‘Furious’ Starring Emmy Rossum

If you love high-stakes chances and determined FBI profilers, “Furious,” starring Emmy Rossum on Hulu, is a must-watch. The first three episodes have dropped on Hulu now, with the remaining episodes releasing weekly on Tuesdays. Rossum plays Alice Black, an FBI agent and former NYPD detective who finds out that there’s a serial killer on the loose.

This serial killer isn’t like most others, as it’s a woman behind the mask. Lola Petticrew takes on the role of Catherine, the killer who is after revenge. At least, of sorts. Think of her more like a vigilante than a true serial killer, as it turns out that her MO is wealthy men, after surviving an ordeal of being trafficked.

While you wait for new episodes (and once the finale airs on Aug. 31), you’ll want to check out other shows that are just like it, and here’s a list of five shows across the streaming platforms that are more than worth checking out.

‘Killing Eve’

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The closest show that you’ll get to “Furious” is “Killing Eve.” In fact, it’s potentially this series that got you into this genre as a whole, because it was so brilliantly written and paced, especially the first three seasons. Can everyone pretend that the final season didn’t happen?

Like “Furious,” “Killing Eve” follows a female agent who is focused on capturing a female serial killer, Villanelle. There are some dark comedic elements to the tale, as Sandra Oh brings her own flair to the role, and Villanelle is a complete and utter psychopath who draws you in whenever she’s on the screen! There are relationships you don’t see coming, and a cat-and-mouse chase that you won’t want to come to an end.

Stream the series on Roku Channel, Netflix, Paramount+, and BritBox.

‘The Fall’

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Gillian Anderson may be best known for her work on “X-Files,” but over the years, she has taken on some of the most iconic roles. One of those was as a meticiulous superindependent in London, who finds herself hot on the heels of a Northern Irish serial killer. Jamie Dornan takeson the role of this cunning character, and you won’t be able to look at Christian Grey in the same way again!

The series is a wild cat-and-mouse game. Just as it looks like Stella will catch Paul, he manages to escape thanks to his wits. There are many victims you hope will make it out alive, but at the same time, you won’t want to see the chase end. It’s even scarier when you consider Stella has to be pulled in because the local authorities have no idea how to capture such a sadistic mind.

Watch “The Fall”on Tubi, Pluto TV, and Peacock.

‘Sharp Objects’

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While it doesn’t involve someone in the FBI or police force, “Sharp Objects” is a twisty and compelling thriller. Basedon the novel by Gillian Flynn, it’s a story of grief, heartache, and finding oneself again. Amy Adams plays Camille, a crime reporter who has recently been discharged from a psychiatric hospital. She’s quickly pulled into a murder investigation that captures her heart.

That investigation? It involves two young girls. However, Camille needs to work the case from the outside while being under the watchful eye of her mother. Mix it with small-town life and a dark history, and the series brings up family drama and tension outside of the murder investigation, creating a compelling and intense series.

Watch “Sharp Objects” on HBO Max.

‘Mare of Easttown’

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Kate Winslet stars in the next drama on the list, “Mare of Easttown,” which is miniseries. Similar to “Sharp Objects,” it brings us a twisty murder case. Winslet plays Mare, a detective who tackles the murder investigation of a teenage mother, and this one is something that she needs to solve.

We get a woman whose whole life is falling apart. She’s going through a divorce, lost her son as he took his own life, and is in the middle of a custody battle with his late son’s girlfriend. However, there’s something else on her mind: a case of a missing girl. That’s been on her mind for the last year, and she still feels guilty for not solving it, pushing her to bring this latest one to a close. It’s a character-driven and impactful story that you need to watch.

“Mare of Easttown” is available to stream on HBO Max.

‘Luther’

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The British have some of the best dramas, and “Luther” is the last on the list for those who love “Furious.” No, not a female detective, but still a flawed lead character on a mission to solve his cases. And this series has more seasons to binge-watch! If that wasn’t enough, how about you just know that Idris Elba is in the lead?

“Luther” follows the titular character, who works for the Serious Crime Unit. He’s obsessed when it comes to cases, and he’s not afraid to get violent if he needs to. However, it has meant that the darkness consumes in, and throughout the series, fans get the chance to watch him battle those demons. There’s always the question of whether he’ll go over the edge. Each season follows an individual case, and there’s since been a movie with a second in development.

“Luther” is available to stream on BritBox and Hulu. The movie “Luther: The Fallen Sun” is on Netflix.

Don’t forget that episodes of “Furious” will stream on Hulu on Tuesdays until the end of August.