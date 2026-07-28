Emmy Rossum Reveals Whether She’d Play ‘Shameless’ Brother Jeremy Allen White’s Love Interest

For more than a decade, “Shameless” was one of TV’s most popular series. Telling the story of the ramshackle Gallagher family, the dramedy ran for 11 hit seasons between 2011 and 2021,

Since “Shameless” wrapped, its stars have gone on to various other projects. Jeremy Allen White — who played Lip Gallagher — has seen his career skyrocket thanks to his starring role in hit series “The Bear.” Meanwhile, Emmy Rossum — who played his sister, Fiona Gallagher — has likewise seen success in subsequent projects.

At the moment, Rossum is promoting her new Hulu series “Furious,” in which she plays an FBI agent on the trail of a female serial killer.

‘Weird’ But Not Impossible

While interviewed about “Furious” by Us Weekly, Rossum was asked whether she’d ever consider a role that would cast her as the love interest to White’s character.

“Oh, that’s weird,” Rossum admitted. “I don’t think I could do a love interest.”

She did, however, concede that the actor who once played her little brother had indeed grown into a bona fide thirst trap.

“Jeremy is gorgeous, but I do not think I could do that. We just [did] 10 years as brother and sister,” she explained.

However, she also insisted that she could be open to the possibility — under the right circumstances, of course.

“Although it depends,” she mused. “If it’s a great script and it’s a great director, I’ll do anything. And he’s incredible, so I should be so lucky.”

‘Furious’ Showcases a Different Side of Emmy Rossum

In her latest project, Rossum is playing a very different role than anything viewers have seen from her before.

In “Furious,” the new series from “New Girl” creator Liz Meriwether, Rossum is FBI agent Alice Black.

Per the synopsis, Alice is “on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer (Lola Petticrew). Both walk their paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur.”

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A Different Perspective

As Meriwether told Us Weekly, she wanted to present a new way of looking at victimization.

“Often on television, we see women who are victims as perfect victims. They’re presented with halos,” she explained.

“I really wanted the show to dig into what it actually feels like to be a victim of violence and how it can manifest in really strange ways,” Meriwether added. “It can end up making you make strange and tough choices.”

A Female-Led Series

According to Rossum, the differences that come across onscreen are due to the behind-the-scenes personnel, which really differentiates the show from most others.

“This is a show made mostly by women,” Rossum told Us Weekly. “You can feel that in the treatment of the women and the victims in the show.”



In that vein, she insisted that when violence is depicted in the series, it’s not done in a “gratuitous” manner.

“There are no flashbacks that are showing the violence against them. But we feel that in every aspect of them. We can see the specific ways that it shows up in their life,” she said.

“That is more meaningful to see the way that the history of that affects you now than needing to see it,” Rossum added.

“Furious” is currently streaming on Hulu.