The Bear on Hulu: Run don’t Walk to this Masterpiece

First, hats off to The Bear creator, Christopher Storer. Single location in a Second City town, except for Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, the main cast is largely unknown, and what an amazing world they created. Storer as creator, showrunner, writer and director really did an incredible job and I am excited to see what this very talented creator does next.

The premise is simple. Allen White inherits a beef (“the beef”) sandwich shop in the middle of Chicago, and except for locals its largely unknown. Allen White it turns out is a world class chief. Moss-Bachrach is an Italian front man running the Beef before Allen White takes over, and Moss-Bachrach is killer in this role. It feels like they wrote it for him – from Season 1 through 5 Moss-Bachrach wears the transformation of Richie like a glove. His salty Italian language feels like it was written by someone who mouthed off everyday, and its hard not to laugh when he calls Neil Fak (played by Matty Matheson) a “f*cking stroke” – you really can’t make this stuff up.



Which gets me to Neil Fak and Ted Fak (Ricky Staffieri) – these two guys play the comedy relief. Neil and Ted Fak are the sad clowns with a heart that is almost impossible to fake – you either have the heart or you don’t. And Matheson and Staffieri have it in spades. In season 5 we witness The Bear lifting everyone up, especailly the Faks.

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Before getting to the main event I want to call out the supporting cast. I don’t know how Storer got such an amazing supporting cast – but they are stellar. Jamie Lee Curtis is Allen White’s alcoholic mother, and really the root of everything that is wrong with the family. Bob Odenkirk is her second husband. The show is never really clear about what happened to her first husband and the father of her children but it really doesn’t matter – between Odenkirk as the step-dad and Oliver Platt as “Unc” the position is filled in parts and they both crush it. Both are extremely experienced actors who thrive in the chaos of the Berzatto family – run by the madness of the Lee Curtis’ matriarchy – chain smoking Donna Berzatto (Curtis) fills the screen with smoke, angst, abuse and intense pain and won her an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.