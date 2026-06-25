‘The Bear’ Season 5: When, Where & How to Watch the Final Season

After four acclaimed seasons filled with kitchen chaos, unforgettable characters, and plenty of emotional highs and lows, “The Bear” is ready to serve its final course. The Emmy-winning FX drama returns tonight for its fifth and final season, bringing Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and the restaurant crew’s story to a close. Find out everything you need to know about when the final season premieres, where to watch it, and what to expect from the final eight episodes in our “The Bear” spoilers below.

When Does ‘The Bear’ Final Season Premiere?

“The Bear” Season 5 premieres Thursday, June 25, on FX and Hulu. That is today, so does that mean these final episodes are available to watch now?

Not yet! “The Bear” does release its entire season all at once on Hulu. However, Season 5 won’t be dropping until 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on June 25.

Meanwhile, FX will be releasing the first two episodes at the same time. Like the typical chef lifestyle, you’ll have to burn the midnight oil tonight to binge-watch these final episodes.

How Many Episodes in ‘The Bear’ Season 5?

“The Bear” is coming to an end with Season 5. For this final season, it will consist of eight episodes.

This is a change for “The Bear,” as the first four seasons all consisted of 10 episodes apiece.

Where to Watch the Final Episodes?

“The Bear” is available to watch on both broadcast and streaming.

For broadcast, the Emmy-winning series will air on FX. The network plans on releasing episodes weekly, with the first two episodes dropping tonight at 9/8c.

If you want to watch the final season as quickly as possible, Season 5 drops all at once on Hulu. If you happen to have both Hulu and Disney+, you will also be able to watch it on Disney+.

If you want to catch up on things before the new season drops, you can watch the first four seasons on Hulu and Disney+.

Official Synopsis for Final Season

For the final season of “The Bear,” the official synopsis from FX states: “The fifth and final season of FX’s ‘The Bear’ picks up the morning after Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), Richard ‘Richie’ Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Natalie ‘Sugar’ Berzatto (Abby Elliott) discover that Head Chef Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them. With no money, the threat of a sale, and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they’ll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant ‘perfect’ might not be the food, but the people.”

‘The Bear’ Season 5 Cast

For this final season of “The Bear,” we have the following actors starring in the main cast:

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks

Liza Colón-Zayas as Tina Marrero

Abby Elliott as Natalie Berzatto

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

Edwin Lee Gibson as Ebraheim

Fans of “The Bear” know the ensemble has grown since Season 1, so you can expect to see many other familiar faces during this final season. The show is also known for a lot of celebrity guest casting, so we should see some big cameos during the show’s final bow.

Will you be binging the final season tonight?