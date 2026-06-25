NBC Announces Fall 2026 Premiere Dates for New & Returning Shows

NBC has announced its fall premiere dates for returning drama, comedy, and reality programs, as well as three new series.

On Wednesday, the network unveiled the schedule for the 2026-2027 season, starting with “NFL Kickoff Game” on September 9, before settling into “Sunday Night Football” four days later.

New reality competition spinoff “The Traitors: New Blood” will debut with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, September 17, followed by another two-hour episode on September 24. The series will then move to its regular one-hour time slot beginning Thursday, October 8.

NBC Fall Schedule for ‘One Chicago,’ ‘The Voice,’ & ‘The Traitors: New Blood’

“The Voice” returns for its 30th season on September 21, with new coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green joining fan favorites Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine.

NBC’s new drama “Line of Fire,” starring Peter Krause and Hope Davis, premieres after “The Voice.”

On October 7, “One Chicago” returns with all-new tales from the Windy City, followed by Season 28 of “Law & Order: SVU” on October 8.

Also making its debut is the new series “Newlyweds,” airing Tuesdays starting October 23.

Check out NBC’s fall schedule below:

NBC Fall Premiere Dates & Times

(Note: New shows in UPPER CASE. All times are listed in E.T.)

Wednesday, September 9

7:00-8:20 P.M. – Football Night In America

8:20-11:30 P.M. – NFL Kickoff Game (New England at Seattle)

Sunday, September 13

7:00-8:20 P.M. – Football Night In America

8:20-11:30 P.M. – Sunday Night Football (Dallas at N.Y. Giants)

Thursday, September 17

8:00-10:00 p.m. – THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD

Monday, September 21

8:00-10:00 p.m. – The Voice

10:00-11:00 p.m. – LINE OF FIRE

Tuesday, September 22

8:00-9:00 p.m. – The Voice

9:00-11:00 p.m. – America’s Got Talent

Wednesday, September 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. – The Voice

9:00-11:00 p.m. – America’s Got Talent season finale

Friday, September 25

9:00-11:00 p.m. – Dateline NBC

Wednesday, October 7

8:00-9:00 p.m. – Chicago Med

9:00-10:00 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10:00-11:00 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

Thursday, October 8

9:00-10:00 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

10:00-11:00 p.m. – Law & Order

Friday, October 23

8:00-8:30 p.m. – Happy’s Place

8:30-9:00 p.m. – NEWLYWEDS

Monday, November 2

8:00-8:30 p.m. – St. Denis Medical

8:30-9:00 p.m. – The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

NBC’s New Series for 2026–27 Season

‘The Traitors: New Blood‘

In “The Traitors: New Blood,” contestants travel to a secluded Scottish castle to compete in challenges that could earn them a prize pot worth up to $250,000.

Unbeknownst to them, host Alan Cumming secretly designates several players as “Traitors,” whose mission is to manipulate the game and eliminate their rivals. The remaining “Faithful” contestants must identify the Traitors before they are picked off one by one.

‘Line of Fire’

Synopsis: “A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice … even if it means betraying their sworn code.”

‘Newlyweds’

The show, which stars Téa Leoni and Tim Daly as the happy couple, is described as “a later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship,” per NBC.